As the growing season continues, many agronomy-based programs are available this summer! I’ve put together a short list of agronomy/forage-related Extension and partner events happening in the coming months; I’m sure I’ve missed some, so be sure to check your local listings for more!
June 20-22: SD Grasslands Coalition Grazing School at Wall; sdgrass.org
June 25-27: SD Grasslands Coalition Grazing School at Summit; sdgrass.org
June 28: Grazing management Bus Tour/Workshop at Mellet County; www.sdsoilhealthcoalition.org/event
June 29: Precision Cover Cropping Field Day at Brookings; extension.sdstate.edu/events
June 29: Dakota Lakes Research Farm Field Day near Pierre; extension.sdstate.edu/events
July 11: Southeast Research farm Field Day near Beresford; extension.sdstate.edu/events
July 11: West River Research Farm Field Day near Sturgis; extension.sdstate.edu/events
July 11: Brookings ARS Field Day near Brookings; https://www.ars.usda.gov/plains-area/brookings-sd/ncarl/ncarl-links/research-farm/main/
July 13: Northeast Research Farm Field Day near South Shore; extension.sdstate.edu/events
August 7: Forage Field Day near Beresford, extension.sdstate.edu/events
August 28-30: SD Soil Health Coalition Soil Health School near Garretson; www.sdsoilhealthcoalition.org/event
Sept. 12-14: SD Grasslands Coalition Grazing School at Oacoma; sdgrass.org
Sept. 14: Southeast Research Farm Fall Field Day near Beresford; extension.sdstate.edu/events
As crop progress moves along, scouting is an important tool to help keep on top of pest management. Our entomologists have been tracking common stalk borer activity this spring and have not seen any major issues as of 5/26. Young common stalk borer caterpillars are active in alternative weed and grass hosts but have not been spotted at economically damaging levels in field crops to this point. When 1300 accumulated degree days are surpassed, the caterpillars begin moving from alternative hosts to corn. On or before this time, weed management on field margins is recommended to slow or avoid movement to corn fields. To check your accumulated GDDS see climate.sdstate.edu.
I’ve heard some discussions about grasshoppers locally this past week. Last year was a pretty tough year for moisture in many areas, making it a bad year for grasshoppers as well. It’s possible that grasshoppers won’t be as much of a concern this year, but we can’t be certain. With drought conditions present in some parts of the state, it’s possible that grasshopper populations could rise and cause defoliation issues again.
There have been some reports of aster leafhoppers and army cutworms in winter wheat in SD. Warm weather in May and June combined with adequate soil moisture can promote aster leafhopper infestations. This pest does have a negative effect on plant health, but there are no economic thresholds listed for its management in wheat. The biggest concern with these insects is the transmission of aster yellows phytoplasma that can occur with feeding activity. Management recommendations for aster leafhoppers consists of scouting for their presence and making decisions based upon the presence of observable feeding injury and population size. Direct feeding by large populations has not been associated with yield loss, but may be an indicator of possible aster yellows phytoplasma risk.
Alfalfa weevils and pea aphids have also shown up in South Dakota this year. Many growers have the first cutting knocked down, but be on the lookout for this pest as regrowth occurs. Although accumulated degree-days indicate that alfalfa weevil larvae could be pupating in some southern parts of the state, they may still be active in these areas. Alfalfa weevil activity can be estimate based on degree-day accumulation. To see a details on how to stage their life cycle see https://extension.sdstate.edu/alfalfa-weevil-activity-prediction-update-may-25-2023. In addition to weevils, pea aphids can cause yield loss to alfalfa when large enough numbers are present. Pea aphid predator populations appear low at this time, so it’s important to scout fields regularly. Predators include minute pirate bugs, lady beetles, damsel bugs, lacewing larvae, and hoverfly larvae. These beneficials can be efficient at managing pea aphids in large populations. Pea aphids are not often an issue, but it is common to see population growth after insecticide is applied for a different insect issue. To stay ahead of pea aphids, scout alfalfa weekly. If beneficials are not observed when scouting and populations are above thresholds, insecticide application may be necessary to avoid economic injury to the crop. See https://extension.sdstate.edu/pea-aphids-present-south-dakota-alfalfa for more info on thresholds.
Insect pests can be sneaky and act quickly; scouting fields during the early and mid-growing season can help cut down on potential yield loss in your fields. In addition to insect pests, many of you have been managing weeds over the past few weeks. Before making post applications, remember that the cutoff date for applying postemergent dicamba products for dicamba-tolerant soybeans planted in South Dakota is June 20. You may consider applying dicamba as an early post if soybeans are being planted later in the season. Remember to be mindful of surrounding susceptible plants, use coarse droplets, and spray under favorable wind and temperature conditions.
This is a busy time of year for everyone in the farming community. Please stay safe and find time to enjoy the beauty of a growing crop this season!
Resources:
Varenhorst, Adam, P. Rozeboom, P. Wagner. Pea Aphids Present in SD Alfafla Fields .https://extension.sdstate.edu/pea-aphids-present-south-dakota-alfalfa
Varenhorst, Adam, P. Rozeboom, P. Wagner. Alfalfa Weevil Activity Prediction Update: May 25, 2023. https://extension.sdstate.edu/alfalfa-weevil-activity-prediction-update-may-25-2023
Varenhorst, Adam, P. Rozeboom, P. Wagner. Common Stalk Borer Activity Estimate: May 25, 2023. https://extension.sdstate.edu/common-stalk-borer-activity-estimate-may-25-2023
Jones, Eric. June 20 is the Last Day to Apply Dicamba Postemergence… https://extension.sdstate.edu/june-20-last-day-apply-dicamba-postemergence-dicamba-tolerant-soybean-southdakota
