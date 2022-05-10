With a cool spring covering much of the state, many farmers and ranchers are seeing slow planting progress and crop and range growth. On average, corn requires approximately 90-120 growing degree days (GDDs) to emerge, however planting date and environmental conditions can cause the required GDDs to change. Corn growing degree days are calculated by taking the average daily temperature minus the base temperature — 50 degrees Fahrenheit in the case of corn. Use the following equation to calculate corn GDDs: [(maximum daily temperature + minimum daily temperatures)/2]-50°F.
Corn growth and development typically happen between 50 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit. If the daily low or high temperature exceeds these values, the base development temperatures are substituted into the equation in place of the actual low or high daily temperature. For example, if the daily high was 70 and the daily low was 45, the growing degree days would be calculated like the following:
(70+50)/2= 60
60-50= 10 growing degree days
This equation can be used for many different crops by simply changing the base temperature to the appropriate value for the crop. Base temperatures are as follows: wheat, oat, rye, barley and canola are 40 degrees Fahrenheit, sunflower is 45 degrees Fahrenheit, corn, soybean and sorghum are 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep in mind that factors other than the air temperature can adjust GDDs.
In addition to affecting row crops, the cool, dry periods of spring have affected range plants as well. With prolonged cool temperatures and early, dry conditions affecting much of the state, range grass turnout has been delayed in many areas.
Turnout dates vary depending on region, grass species, and conditions, but keep in mind that if pastures are grazed too early, before grasses are ready, seasonal forage production can decrease, causing reduced livestock performance.
Get to know your pastures. Are they dominated by native or tame grasses or by cool or warm-season species?
If pastures are dominated by native grasses like big bluestem, needlegrass, western wheatgrass, etc., they will likely be slower to break dormancy than tame grass pastures and should not be grazed until late spring-early summer. If a pasture has more tame grass species like crested wheatgrass, smooth brome, or Kentucky bluegrass, it will likely be ready to graze earlier in the spring.
It’s also important to know if rangeland is dominated by cool or warm-season species.
Pastures dominated by cool-season grasses are quite common in South Dakota. These grasses tend to be high in crude protein and total digestible nutrients early in the growing season when temperatures are cooler. If managed well and moisture is adequate, fall regrowth may occur as well.
Warm season grasses, however, have higher nutritional content during the hottest time of the summer, so grazing timing is typically later than cool-season grasses in order to maximize forage production and quality.
Once familiar with your pasture plant communities, evaluate the readiness of the plants for grazing. You can do this by looking at growing degree days and the actual forage growth stage.
As a rule, native cool-season grasses like western wheatgrass and green needlegrass, should not be grazed until the 3.5-leaf stage to avoid harm to the plant. When native grasses are grazed too early it may damage the plant, and allow invasive species to enter. Tame, cool-season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass or smooth brome are ready for grazing at the three-leaf stage.
Tame grass species typically reach maturity sooner and can take grazing pressure a bit better, making them ideal for initial spring grazing.
Spring precipitation and temperatures play a huge role in determining spring forage growth — especially in April through June. Research shows that precipitation during these months accurately predicts annual forage production in the northern Great Plains. If spring moisture is not sufficient, grazing livestock turnout times may need to be delayed.
Keep in mind that previous grazing strategies always play a role in the following year’s regrowth. If pastures were overgrazed in years prior, they will likely need extra time to fully recover — sometimes up to a year.
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. South Dakota State University, South Dakota counties, and USDA cooperating. South Dakota State University adheres to AA/EEO guidelines in offering educational programs and services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.