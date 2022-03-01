An often-overlooked commodity on many diversified farms is hay production. Precipitation patterns can cause major difficulties in putting up quality, dry hay; this often results in growers considering using inoculants and hay preservatives. These additives have their place within the hay production system, but it is important to understand the proper time to consider the use of such products.
If you’ve never dabbled with hay inoculants or acids, here’s some basic info to consider before trying them out.
Keep in mind that ideal storage moisture ranges for hay depend upon bale size. Small square bales should be stored at 18-20 percent moisture, and larger bales should be about 3-5 percent dryer. When moisture is higher than these ranges, a hay preservative or inoculant may be an appropriate consideration. But according to many sources, if moisture reaches more than 30 percent, additives and preservatives are not recommended.
Oftentimes, inoculants and preservatives are used with silage and haylage, but there are also ways that these products can be used effectively on hay bales. When used properly, inoculants and preservatives may allow hay to be baled at higher moisture levels than typically acceptable — within reason.
High moisture baling often tends to cause heat and mold development — these additives are designed to help avoid such losses.
Bacterial inoculants
Bacterial inoculants are essentially designed to add more “good” bacteria that aid in fast fermentation and to help reduce dry matter losses in the hay by improving aerobic stability — stopping mold growth.
Most hay already contains such bacteria, as it is naturally sourced from many forage plants — inoculants simply add an additional amount. These bacteria may help to reduce mold growth and yeast development within bales.
In order to achieve desired results from these products, pay careful attention to environmental conditions and application procedures. Inoculants work best on hay that is wetter than average but less than 25 percent moisture during mid-summer conditions because plant sugars are high during this time.
Inoculants should be applied uniformly — typically at the pick-up — as hay is baled, and before any rain lands on the windrow. In short, inoculants may help protect against small moisture changes — 3-5 percent higher moisture than you would typically bale. Avoiding these recommendations can result in ineffective outcomes and financial losses.
Overall advantages of using bacterial inoculants include the opportunity to reduce or stop mold growth, improve hay quality and palatability, and maintain the hay’s green color — important for commercial growers. Disadvantages may include investment in application equipment as well as inconsistent research results when tested for effectiveness and cost analysis in hay bales versus anaerobic ensiled feed.
Preservatives, additives
Hay preservatives are generally applied using a spray system mounted near the baler pick-up. They are designed to prevent heating and subsequent dry matter losses of hay baled at higher moistures — 18 percent or more — by inhibiting the growth of aerobic microbes. Essentially, preservatives allow hay to be baled wetter than recommended — reducing the time it lies in the field exposed to precipitation risk.
Organic acids are the most common form of additives with propionic acid being the most prevalent. Effective application of hay preservatives relies heavily upon using the proper rate — dependent on moisture content and size of the bale — and quality of forage. Preservatives containing high amounts of propionic acid are generally effective in reducing spontaneous heating in moist hay. But, the use of ammonium propionate — buffered propionic acid — is often recommended over propionic acid because it is less caustic.
Acid should be applied using the most uniform application method possible with rates dependent upon the hay moisture content and bale size. Many studies to this point have shown no consistent response to preservatives used on hay with more than 30 percent moisture.
Research studies have shown that propionic acid, as well as buffered propionic acid, is not harmful to animals, but keep in mind that propionic acid is corrosive and can cause damage to equipment and people.
Buffered acids and salts of acids have been developed to help overcome some of these issues and are often recommended in place of acids. Both propionic and buffered forms of this acid will likely cause hay discoloration but may help protect feed value.
Overall, many research studies show that the use of propionic acid or buffered acids have somewhat erratic results and are often only shown to be economical in large — not ensiled or plastic-wrapped — round bales when used to reduce losses incurred from potential precipitation damage.
Hay inoculants and preservatives do not increase the quality of hay, but rather are designed to help maintain quality and reduce spoilage. Both methods have mixed cost analysis benefits when used on unwrapped (not ensiled) hay bales. The value of the hay crop being baled should be considered when determining whether to use any additives.
For more information including suggested application rates see extension.sdstate.edu/ and search “hay preservatives.”
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center.
