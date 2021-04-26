Corn and soybeans are considered warm-season crops, and just like it sounds, they prefer to grow during the warmest part of the year. With the recent cold snap, much of the state experienced, row crop germination comes to mind. In an effort to get ahead of the game, many farmers will plant their corn earlier than recommended and the following question may arise — how early is too early?
Research has shown that the 3-day average soil temperature for corn to germinate has to be at least 50°F. However, temperatures of 60-70 degrees typically allow for more uniform germination across a given field. If corn is planted before soil temperatures reach a minimum of 50°F, it may be much slower to germinate and come up less uniformly.
Soybeans tend to like temperatures a bit warmer than corn, with a required 3-day average soil temperature of 55°F or higher for uniform germination. That being said, the recent trend toward earlier soybean planting has shown that soybeans may germinate in soils as cool as 50°F, but it is not ideal and may cause stands to be less uniform than desired. The ideal soil temperature for soybean germination is actually much higher at 77°F.
One of the biggest concerns for row crops planted into cools soils is chilling injury. Corn and soybeans both go through an imbibition period which occurs when moisture hits the seed right after planting. They tend to be quite susceptible to cold, wet soils during this time. If that initial water is colder than 50°F, seeds may become swollen and non-viable due to cell rupture, and roots and shoots may also be aborted. This risk is heightened when seeds are planted into dry, cool soils and a cold rain occurs afterward. Corn that is seeded into wet soils with temperatures above 50°F within the first 48 hours following planting should germinate just fine. Soybeans have a shorter imbibition period, and soil temps above 50°F for 24 hours are usually long enough for acceptable germination.
If crops are planted early and germinate as expected, of course, there are still a few temperature-related risks to consider. If the air temperature drops into the 40s for several days, emergence will likely be significantly slowed, meaning crops may take two weeks or longer to emerge depending upon accumulated growing degree-days. When seeds sit in cool, wet soils, soil pathogens have an opportunity to affect seedlings as well. These types of situations are when seed treatments become important. Other early-season soil and environmental conditions such as crusting, compaction, and herbicide injury can also compound with pathogens creating more issues.
Checking soil temperatures and developing a 3-day average can be a challenging job, so that’s why the SD Mesonet weather station network collects this data for growers all across South Dakota. Soil temperatures are measured at 5 depths, with the most shallow depth being 4-inches (under bare soil). The Mesonet is updated every 10 minutes and also provides daily averages. To find the Mesonet station nearest you, visit climate.sdstate.edu. On the website, there is an interactive map where you can select ’24-hr Soil Temp, 4” Bare’ to view the bare soil temperatures across the state.
It’s still too early in the season to predict row crop yields, but making sound planting choices and scouting for injury and signs of disease or pest infestations is always a good decision. Although it can be tempting to get a head start with row crops, be mindful of soil temperatures and the associated risks with planting early.
Upcoming Events/Opportunities:
-Soybean On-Farm Research- Are you interested in comparing soybean seed treatments, foliar product applications, row spacing, or more? SDSU Extension is seeking producers that are interested in hosting on-farm soybean research trials on their operations. There is no cost to producers, and any reasonable soybean-related research topic will be considered for implementation by SDSU Extension staff. If you’re interested in learning more please email Connie Strunk at connie.strunk@sdstate.edu or call 605-782-3290.
-Drought Hour Webinar Series- April 26: Considerations Before Turning Cattle Out to Graze- free registration at extension.sdstate.edu/events.
-South Dakota Remote Works May Workshop- beginning May 3: Mastering working from home- register by April 26. See registration fees and details at extension.sdstate.edu/events.
-Ag Economic Dialogues, May Webinar- May 21: Free online registration and details at extension.sdstate.edu/events.
-For a full listing of all upcoming SDSU Extension Events please visit extension.sdstate.edu/events.
SDSU Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer in accordance with the nondiscrimination policies of South Dakota State University, the South Dakota Board of Regents and the United States Department of Agriculture. Learn more at extension.sdstate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.