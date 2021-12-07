The SDSU Extension Agronomy Team will once again offer its virtual winter program series, Crop Hour from 10-11 a.m. CT every Tuesday through Thursday from Jan. 11 to March 3. Each week will focus on a different agronomic area. Topics range from row crops to cover crops to precision agriculture and many in between.
We hope to cater to people in all regions of the state throughout the 8 weeks of content while allowing registrants to choose only the topics they are interested in hearing about.
January
Jan. 11-13: Corn
Jan. 18-20: Soybean
Jan. 25-27: Sunflower
February
Feb. 1-3: Wheat
Feb. 8-10: Cover Crops and Soil Health
Feb. 15-17: Forages, Pulse Crops, Oats
Feb. 22-24: Climate, Market, and Management Considerations
March
March 1-3: Precision Ag- Soil, Crop, and Water Management
This program is completely free for anyone interested but registration is required. Registration and a detailed program schedule will be available on our website as the start date approaches. Educational credits (CEU’s) will be available for Certified Crop Advisors for each live session. Recordings will be available for viewing at any time, however in order to obtain CEUs, you must attend the live session. I highly encourage you to take an hour and join the webinar at least once — we look forward to seeing you!
In addition to our virtual Crop Hour, we will be offering in-person crop clinics as well this winter. The Crops Clinic Winter Road Show will consist of a series of in-person meetings across the state focusing on crop updates, soil fertility topics, markets, pest management — weed, insect, plant diseases — and more.
The schedule is as follows:
Jan. 13, Watertown Crops Expo; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., breakfast included with registration.
Jan. 28, Aberdeen; 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., lunch included with registration.
Feb. 4, Chamberlain; 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., lunch included with registration.
Feb. 9, Mitchell; 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., lunch included with registration.
Feb. 17, Sturgis; 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., lunch included with registration.
Registration and more details regarding the Winter Road Show will be available on our website as the start date approaches.
Private applicator
If your private applicator card expires on Dec. 31, 2021, or you wish to obtain certification, you will need to take advantage of one of the following options below. There are three ways to obtain or renew a private pesticide applicator certification this year — choose 1:
Take the online test via SD Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources: https://apps.sd.gov/doa/pwt/.
Take the online course via SDSU Extension. Registration will be available soon at https://extension.sdstate.edu/events.
Join one of four Zoom PAT sessions from 1:30-4:30 p.m. CDT on either Jan. 6, Feb. 10, March 15, or April 6. Registration will be available soon at https://extension.sdstate.edu/events.
As seen above, online testing remains an option as it has in the past. In lieu of in-person private applicator training, an online course option is being offered. This will require the user to register at the link listed and complete a self-paced training.
If you prefer listening to testing or coursework, register and attend one Zoom webinar training in its entirety. For those who have no access to a computer or internet check with your nearest Regional Center or County Office for more information.
Commercial applicator
Registration and renewal for SD commercial applicators are open from Dec. 15 to Feb. 28. If your S.D. commercial certification categories expire on Feb. 28, you must do one of the following to renew — registration is required.
Attend a commercial recertification class by SDSU Extension online: Register and pay at https://extension.sdstate.edu/events.
Take an online course via SDSU Extension: Register and pay at https://extension.sdstate.edu/events.
Retake the SD certification exam: For a list of proctored testing locations visit: https://danr.sd.gov/Agriculture/Inspection/Pesticide/ApplicatorsDealers/default.aspx.
If your S.D. commercial license(s) expire on Feb. 28:
Log into SD DANR at https://apps.sd.gov/doa/ecat3/index.htm and submit payment to renew.
Should you qualify for reciprocity with a qualifying neighboring state, please submit a ‘reciprocity request’ to sddaagronomy@state.sd.us.
Postcards will be arriving from DANR to private and commercial applicators with expiring cards. Keep an eye out for those postcards; you can check your certification status online at https://apps.sd.gov/doa/cat/commercialsearch.aspx for commercial applicators, and https://apps.sd.gov/doa/cat/privatesearch.aspx for private applicators.
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center.
