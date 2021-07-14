William Cowper once wrote, “Variety’s the spice of life,” in a well-known adage. Experiencing new things can be enjoyable and also provides opportunities for us to learn lessons that help us grow as people. Variety can be fun, exciting, challenging and rewarding.
But let’s be honest, sometimes life seems just downright ordinary, like we’re stuck in our own version of the movie “Groundhog Day.” We repeat the same routines and patterns day after day without much change, which leaves us feeling bored, stuck in a rut and wishing our lives were more exciting.
I’ve definitely been there. I’d like to suggest, though, that there is value in those seasons of our life when it seems like every day is just another lap around the same old track.
Colossians 3:23-24 says, “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ.”
This is significant, because it reminds us that it is not only the big and important occasions that are significant to God, but also the everyday and ordinary moments. Whatever we find ourselves doing, we can do it as thought we were doing it for God Himself, because ultimately, we are.
Sometimes it is in what seems like the most mundane or boring tasks that we find meaningful opportunities to be faithful to God. We may not always see the significance of these times, but God in His great wisdom and power uses them.
Whether big or small, when you do everything placed before you with excellence as an act of worship to God, you honor Him. And in this, you also provide a witness to others that God cares about every part of our lives. While that may not seem to have the excitement of variety, don’t underestimate its significance.
Jake Krahn is the lead pastor at New Life Church in Pierre.
