The recent warm up over the past couple days is also raising water temperatures. The forecast for the next week looks great to get things kicked off for the catfishing season on the rivers.
Water temperature is currently up … and the magic number is 50-plus sustained for five to seven days in order to get the big cats moving and feeding heavily. Right now, the water levels on the rivers are nearly perfect for getting around — not too high and not too low.
While things are a bit cool, catfish are being caught, but the bite is spotty. Smaller fish are showing up in the shallows with the occasional big fish being landed. Those bigger ones are still mostly holed up and their metabolisms are low, so they have to pretty much have the bait dropped on their heads before they will eat. They will get more aggressive over the next week if the weather holds.
