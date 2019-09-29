The latest Stanley County Booster Club community involvement, as well as fundraiser to help fund further involvement, was the annual Whopper Feed, Friday evening, just before the Homecoming football game.
The almost-traditional event was surrounded by face-painted students, a previous week’s worth of lead-up to the game, and a sea of the school colors of purple/gold/white. The national anthem, still sung before the beginning of the game, was accentuated by a special American Legion Post 20 color guard presentation. This time the color guard was accompanied by members of the Riverbottom Chapter of the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club. The club consists of combat veterans who are all now affiliated with public service — law enforcement and other first responders.
The school song “Washington Lee Swing” was played by the school band, and the Buffaloes played for the honor of their school.
“We raise funds through hosting specific events like the Whopper feed, soup/chili cook-off in the winter at a basketball event, and other activities,” said Tina Titze, president of the Booster Club. “We also hold fun school spirit-building events like the Coronation night cookie and lemonade social during the burning of the letters. Alongside the students, we also we paint the street; during Homecoming week we paint all students’ names — freshman’ through seniors’ first names on the street. And for the fall sports athletes — volleyball, cheer, cross country and football — we design personalized yard signs.”
Shaun Leafgreen is the vice president, Dawn Stover is the treasurer and Brandi Holley is Secretary. “We have monthly meetings. And, as of about a year ago, our new ‘motto’ is there is no longer a membership fee and we encourage all parents and community members to assist and be involved with supporting our school district,” said Titze. “After all … we are Stanley County! It takes us all to remain active in support of our students. We support all students kindergarten through 12th grade, and not just the athletics.”
“We have approximately 20 active members, but approximately 100 members who receive monthly emails and are seemingly eager to volunteer when really needed. Other individuals assisting on this night with the Whopper feed were Leah McQuistion, an active member who often assists with our activities. Also helping was Sarah Carter, the current Stanley County board president, and Tara Huebner. Taking cash was Tom and Jen Cliff.”
Over the past 10 years the Stanley County Booster Club has given back over $115,000 to the school. “At the beginning of the school year to kick off athletics we hold a fun outside watermelon feed for the middle school and high school athletes. At the end of the year, we also host the athletic banquet. A fun event, it includes a meal, awards and an inspirational speaker.”
The club’s relatively new brochure reads, “Stanley County Booster Club supports everyone! The Stanley County Booster Club supports all areas of the school district, including the fine arts, sports, and academics, as well as many other activities. The club raises money through fundraising activities at sporting events, whopper feed, by hosting the annual soup cook-off, calendar sales, and various other fundraisers. Volunteers are always needed! The SCBC is a group of involved parents and citizens giving support to the students of Stanley County and we support all facets of the school district.
The club meets the first Monday of each month during the school year. Anyone wishing to maybe join the club is invited to the next meeting. For more information, contact SCbooster.club@k12.sd.us or visit the Facebook page, Stanley County Booster Club. There are no membership fees just come to our next meeting and get involved.
