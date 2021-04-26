Court reports from Hughes and Stanley counties are printed when they are received.
Frankee Veit, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dani Frost, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Earl Grindstone, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 20 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid driver’s license, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fines, $157 costs.
Roger Davis, Philip, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel Butcher, Eagle Butte, film on front window, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brett Hansen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Zachary Nevitt, Ft. Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jimmy Reeves, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Scotty Deal, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, careless driving, $153 fines, $157 costs.
Sarah Big Eagle, Pierre, driving under the influence — 3rd offense, 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 days credited, 3 years probation, license revoked for 1 year, 24/7 program/breathalyzer and attend weekly AA meetings, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $266.50 costs.
Jason Horned Eagle, Pierre, possession of controlled substance in schedules I/II, habitual offender — 1 or 2 prior felonies, 7 years and 6 months in the penitentiary with 5 years and 6 months suspended and 270 days credited, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $777.76 costs.
Matthew Coverdale, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Spencer Dooley, Sioux Falls, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shileah Witt, Pierre, no driver’s license, 10 days in jail credited, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Patricia Foote, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tasina Smith, La Plant, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.