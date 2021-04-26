Court reports from Hughes and Stanley counties are printed when they are received.

Frankee Veit, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dani Frost, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Earl Grindstone, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 20 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid driver’s license, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fines, $157 costs.

Roger Davis, Philip, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel Butcher, Eagle Butte, film on front window, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brett Hansen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Zachary Nevitt, Ft. Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jimmy Reeves, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Scotty Deal, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, careless driving, $153 fines, $157 costs.

Sarah Big Eagle, Pierre, driving under the influence — 3rd offense, 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 days credited, 3 years probation, license revoked for 1 year, 24/7 program/breathalyzer and attend weekly AA meetings, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $266.50 costs.

Jason Horned Eagle, Pierre, possession of controlled substance in schedules I/II, habitual offender — 1 or 2 prior felonies, 7 years and 6 months in the penitentiary with 5 years and 6 months suspended and 270 days credited, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $777.76 costs.

Matthew Coverdale, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Spencer Dooley, Sioux Falls, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shileah Witt, Pierre, no driver’s license, 10 days in jail credited, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Patricia Foote, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tasina Smith, La Plant, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

