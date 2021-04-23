Court reports from Hughes and Stanley counties are printed when they are received.
David Taft, Pierre, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I/II, 3 years of probation, submit to/pay for chemical or other testing at any time when requested by a law enforcement officer, not consume alcoholic bev. or enter alcohol-based establishments or possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/drug paraphernalia are used without a current prescription, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $331.50 costs.
Rolando Pena, Killeen, TX, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Arial Reiss, Ankeny, IA, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Carmen Harrison, Lower Brule, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trent Beintema, Mitchell, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sammi Thompson, Pierre, allowed unauthorized person to use vehicle, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Derek Moe, Watertown, under minimum length of fish, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Jack Heideman, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anita Barajas, Ft. Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, eluding, driving with a suspended license, 250 days in jail with 249 days suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $600 fines, $436.50 costs.
Michael West, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Andrew Koistinen, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sunni Dupris, Eagle Butte, driving with a revoked license, having an altered/invalid license in possession, 60 days in jail with 57 days suspended and 3 days credited, no driving without a valid driver’s license, abide by law for 1 year, $450 fines, $193 costs.
Bailey Siedschlaw, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Matthew Van Hooser, Blunt, driving under the influence-1st offense, driving with a suspended license, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, no driving without a valid driver’s license, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $450 fines, $325 costs.
Lowell Slides Off, Eagle Butte, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trent Beintema, Mitchell, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
