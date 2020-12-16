Carmen Cook, Pierre, identity theft, 2 years in the penitentiary with credit for 40 days, pay attorney fees, $104 costs, $487.67 restitution;

Vincent Mitchell, Pierre, driving under the influence- third offense; 2 years in the penitentiary suspended, 3 years supervised probation, licence revoked for 1 year, do not consume alcohol/enter alcohol-based establishments/be present where controlled substances/synthetic drugs are produced for 3 years, participate in 24/7 sobriety program for 3 years, pay attorney fees, $1,000 fine, $271.50 costs;

Kelsey Quick, Valley City, N.D., speed on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Slater Tople, Fort Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs;

Dustin Boes, Sioux Falls, speed on four-lane in rural areas, $99 fine, $78.50 costs;

Lay Glaw, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Isaac Heymans, Pierre, driving under the influence- first offense, poss. 2 oz. of marijuana or less, 1 year unsupervised probation, obtain drug/alcohol evaluation and complete recommended treatment, do not consume alcohol/enter alcohol-based establishments/be present where controlled substances/synthetic drugs are produced for 1 year, participate in 24/7 sobriety program for 1 year, $500 fine, $223 costs;

Michael Kocon, Pottstown, Pa., speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Bradley Newman, Rose Creek, Minn., speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Mavin Logan, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, renewal registration during assigned month, $133 fines, $157 costs;

Stephen Mbaluka, Rapid City, speeding on state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs;

Devon Bernstein, Sarcoxie, Mo., disorderly conduct, 29 days in jail suspended with 1 day credited, bust abide by law for 1 year, neither consume alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs;

Slater Tople, Fort Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 20 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, submit to PBTs twice daily, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs;

Gavin Irving, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs;

Rachel Morrison, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Deborah Carr, Spearfish, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Cody Odea, Midland, driving under the influence- third offence, exhibition driving, 2 years in the penitentiary suspended with 1 day credited, 3 year supervised probation, do not consume alcohol/enter alcohol-based establishments/be present where controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used/produced for 3 years, participate in 24/7 sobriety program for 3 years, submit to blood/breath/urine/bodily fluid testing for 3 years, $1,000 fine, $340 costs;

Colby Kerwan, Wagner, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs;

Hunter Iversen, Murdo, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Shayna Williams, Philip, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, 78.50 costs;

Robert Heckel, Rapid City, film on front window, speeding on a state highway, $93 fines, $157 costs;

Brea Louwagie, Sioux Falls, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Brittany Davis, Vero Beach, Florida, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Ricky Andersen, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs;

Tara Russell, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine;

David Hand, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs;

Jacobus Meyer, Toronto, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs;

Dwight Patterson, Rapid City, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs;

Steven Hauff, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Dianne Fischer, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs;

Avery Rick, New Holstein, Wisc., speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs;

Jeremy Mansfield, Norris, seat belt violation, $25 fine;

Matthew Handwerk, Flagstaff, Ariz., speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs;

Frances Bear Stops, Pierre, license suspended for 30 days, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, must abide by law for 1 year, neither consume alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fine, $78.5 costs; and

Dan Trew, Kearney, Nebraska, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

