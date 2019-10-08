A blood drive was held at the Stanley County High School, Oct. 7.
Abbie Arneson, donor recruitment representative for Vitalant blood services, thanked Kim Doherty and the Stanley County High School National Honor Society for sponsoring the drive.
“Overall I feel that things went well,” said Doherty. “We are in agreement that we would like Abbie to come in and visit with the students before the next blood drive.”
Volunteers included staff, parents, qualifying high school students, and others. Students learned what donating blood entails, including the responsibility of making appointments once made.
“You still brought in a lot of much needed blood,” said Arneson. “Thank you so much for all the hard work you do in putting the drives on and the example you set for the students.”
The drive collected a total of 28 units of blood products. A total of 27 individuals volunteered to donate blood, and 23 individuals were able to donate on that day. Five people also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were three people who volunteered for their first time.
The next blood drive at the Stanley County High School is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020.
About 30 percent of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.