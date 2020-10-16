On 8/03, title to Lot 2, Blue Ribbon Estates was transferred from Neil and Eileen Hodges, Fort Pierre, to Shad and April Stromer, Fort Pierre, for $175,000.
On 8/04, title to Lots 8-9, Blk B, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from Louis and Desirae Van Roekel, Deadwood, to Mark and Mireille Lewis, Clinton, New York, for $30,000.
On 8/05, title to Lot 3, Dakota Addition, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Krueger Contracting, Inc., Fort Pierre, to Chad Uhrig and Amy Mancuso, Fort Pierre, for $375,000.
On 8/05, title to Lot 8, Blk 3, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Brandon and Renee Johnson, Pierre, to Kenneth and Twyla Bartholomew, Fort Pierre, for $55,000.
On 8/06, title to Lot 2, Ohhi Subdivision, a replat of Lots A&B, Hughes Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Oahe Habitat of Humanity, Inc., Pierre, to Darlene Olson, Fort Pierre, for $200.
On 8/11, title to Iversen Outlot 1 was transferred from Samara and Nicholas Campbell, Sheridan, Wyoming, to Eddie and Heather Nutter, Palmer, Alaska, for $15,500.
On 8/12, title to Lots 6-8, Blk 6, Fort Pierre was transferred from Neele and Carol Kruse, Fort Pierre, to Brett and Kristi Anderson, Mesa, Arizona, for $1.
On 8/12, title to Lots C-8 and C-9, Blk C, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from Louis and Desirae Van Roekel, Deadwood, to Michael Lewis, Clinton, New York, for $27,500.
On 8/17, title to Lots 58-59, Blk 31, Fort Pierre was transferred from Paula Alexander, Fort Pierre, to Lucas O’Dea, Fort Pierre, for $74,500.
On 8/18, title to Lot 4, Sunshine Acres Addition was transferred from Gaylord and Cathy Sonnenschein, Pierre, to Roy Petersen, Fort Pierre, for $30,000.
On 8/26, title to the W2 Sec. 9 and Buffalo Pasture Tracts 1-2, all in T5N-R30E, BHM was transferred from Northstream Investments, Inc. and Eric Nordstrom, Fort Pierre, to Rex and Leann Haskins, Pierre, for $844,057.
On 8/27, title to Lot 18, Blk 7, Chateau Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Chad and Heather Curtis, Waukee, Iowa, to Jennifer Harrington, Fort Pierre, for $186,000.
On 8/28, title to Lots 10-14 & N2 vacated 1st Ave., Blk 14; and Lots 8-30 & S2 vacated 1st Ave., Blk 3, Fort Pierre was transferred from Jodi Schwinnler, Fort Pierre, to Fort Pierre Motel Holding Company, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $575,000.
