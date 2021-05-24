On 04/01, title to Lots 1-4, Blk. 7, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Allen & Joyce Weller, Ft. Pierre, to Kenzy Brothers Properties LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $45,000.
On 04/01, title to Lot 55R, Marion’s Garden Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Asmussen LLP, Pierre, to Roger & Marya Tellinghuisen, Ft. Pierre, for $525,000.
On 04/01, titles to Sec. 28, SE4 Sec. 29, NE4 Sec. 32, all in T5N, R25E, BHM were transferred from the Vernon & Lois Sivage Living Trust, Ft. Pierre, to Hand Brothers Partnership, Midland, for $1,674,000.
On 04/01, title to Spencer’s Outlot T-15 was transferred from Webfoot LLC, Ft. Pierre, to Russell & Leann Honrud, Ft. Pierre, for $180,000.
On 04/06, title to Lot 21, Blk. 3, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Peter & Kacy Kienholz, Ft. Pierre, to Kenneth & Shirley Asheim, Rapid City, for $571,600.
On 04/16, title to Lot 16R, Yellowstone Landing Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Fort Pierre Moose Lodge No. 1813, Ft. Pierre, to LLM Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $25,000.
On 04/16, title to Lot NC-1 and Lot SC-1, Young’s Outlot #1, Ft. Pierre was transferred from GTG Enterprises Inc. to 3JB Enterprises LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $1,055,000.
On 04/20, title to Lot 68, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Leonard Sheppard to Terence & Christi Hand, Ft. Pierre, for $249,000.
On 04/20, title to Lot 68, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Sandra Nafziger Sheppard, Pierre, to Terence & Christi Hand, Ft. Pierre, for $166,000.
On 04/20, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, Chantier Heights Subdivision was transferred from William Laymon, Augusta, GA, to Jason Finley, Ft. Pierre, for $50,000.
On 04/20, title to Unit K1B, located in Lot K, Karst Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Karst Properties LLC, Ft. Pierre, to Gonzalo & Tiffany Sanchez, Ft. Pierre, for $156,405.27.
On 04/20, title to Unit K1A, located in Lot K, Karst Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Karst Properties LLC, Ft. Pierre, to Craig & Leann Novak, Ft. Pierre, for $211,061.74.
On 04/20, title to Unit K1C, located in Lot K Karst Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Karst Properties LLC, Ft. Pierre, to Harens Venture LLC, Pierre, for $289,896.69.
On 04/26, title to Lot 15, Schimkat Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Sandra & Thomas Tassler, Presho, to Danny & Elizabeth Schmautz, Ft. Pierre, for $285,000.
On 04/26, titles to Lots 3A-3D, Maher Addition; Spencer’s Outlot T-3; Lots 1-6, Blk. 47, all in Ft. Pierre was transferred from Magnel LLC, Ft. Pierre, to Hosto LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $2,400,000.
On 04/30, title to Lots 26 & 27, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Cannon River Investments Inc., River Falls, WI, to Reid Widvey & Kurt Krietlow, Ft. Pierre, for $70,000.
On 04/30, title to the W28’ of Lot 27R, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Gerad & Allison Johnson, Ft. Pierre, to Bridgeforth Properties LLc, Pierre, for $305,000.
