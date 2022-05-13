Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On 04/04, title to Lot 5, Blk. 8, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Raymond & Christina Klinger, Pierre, to Brian & Cori Moser, Pierre, for $75,000.

On 04/05, title to Lot 3, Marion’s Acres Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from A-G-E Corporation, Ft. Pierre, to Jonathan & Kalee Werner, Amarillo, TX, for $92,875.

On 04/06, title to Lot 7, Yellowstone Landing, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc. to T Lazy T LLC., Pierre, for $200,000.

On 04/05, title to NW4 & SW4 Sec. 20-3-25 BHM was transferred from Dakota Dreamers, Midland, to 2XZ Ranch LLC., Humphrey, NE, for $580,800.

On 04/11, title to all Section 3, all Section 4, all Section 9, NE4 & NW4 & SW4 & W2SE4 & E2SE4 of Section 10, NE4 & NW4 & SE4 of Section 15, NE4 & NW4 of Section 16, All in T7N-R26E BHM SW4 & SE4 of Section 15, NE4 & SE4 of Section 20, all Section 21, all Section 22, all Section 27, all Section 28, all Section 33, all Section 34, all in T8N-R26 BHM was transferred from Janet Rose-Perrenoud to Robert & Margaret Rose, Hayes, for $593,222.

On 04/19, title to Lot 12, Broken Timber Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Kirby & Brooke Cronin, Ft. Pierre, to Edwards Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $30,000.

On 04/19, title to Lot 6R2R, Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from A-G-E Corporation to Marion Luxury Storage LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $250,000.

On 04/19, title to Lots 13 & 14, Hamilton’s First Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Michael Erbe – Trustee of the Erbe Family Trust: Parts 1 and 2, Santa Cruz, CA, to Donald & Darla Rogers, Ft. Pierre, for $325,000.

On 04/25, title to Lot 3, Blk. 3, Chateau Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Christopher Carter, Ft. Pierre, to Timothy Iron Thunder & Amy Boxley, Ft. Pierre, for $239,100.

On 04/26, title to all Section 3, all Section 4, all Section 9, NE4 & NW4 & SW4 & W2SE4 & E2SE4 of Section 10, NE4 & NW4 & SE4 of Section 15, NE4 & NW4 of Section 16, All in T7N-R26E BHM; SW4 & SE4 of Section 15, NE4 & SE4 of Section 20, all Section 21, all Section 22, all Section 27, all Section 28, all Section 33, all Section 34, all in T8N-R26E BHM was transferred from Patrick Rose to Robert & Margaret Rose, Hayes, for $200,048.

On 04/29, title to Lot 23, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Ried Widvey & Kurt Krietlow, Ft. Pierre, to Christopher Carter, Ft. Pierre, for $420,500.



Tags

Load comments