Stanley County Land Transfers for August Sep 16, 2023

08/08, Michael & Janice Mueller, Loveland, CO, purchased Lot 38, Compton's Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre from Cannon River Investments Inc., River Falls, WI, for $105,000.

08/14, Craig & Tonya Korkow, Council Bluffs, IA, purchased Lots 33, 34, & 35, Compton's Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre, from Cannon River Investments Inc., River Falls, WI, for $315,000.

08/16, Catherine Breitag, Duluth, MN, purchased Lots 9 & 10, Blk. 2, Chantier Heights Subdivision, Stanley County from Brian & Pamela Dressing, Lakeview, AR for $235,000.

08/18, Dakota Plains Electrical Contracting Inc, Eagle Butte purchased Unit A-4, located in Lot A, Waldron Addition, Ft. Pierre, from R&W Construction LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $150,000.

08/18, Steven Opetosky, Fort Pierre purchased Lot 12, Chantier Heights Subdivision, Stanley County from Douglas & Betty Voorhees for $280,000.

08/22, Jack & Beth Dokken, Pierre, purchased Lot 19, Compton's Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre, from Cannon River Investments Inc., River Falls, WI, for $110,000.

08/24, Christal Schrieber, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lot 97R, Marion's Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre, from SLH Holdings LLC., Brookings, for $405,000.
