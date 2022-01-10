Purchase Access

On 12/02, title to Lot 17R, Dakota Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Krueger Contracting Inc to Marie Sinfield, Orting, WA, for $60,000.

On 12/06, title to Lot 14, Yellowstone Landing Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from LLM Properties LLC, Ft. Pierre, to Dan Poppen, Watertown, for $234,354.

On 12/09, title to Lot 10, Blk. A, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Sean & Jennifer Cook, Grand Island, NE, for $34,000.

On 12/09, title to Lot 116, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC, Ft. Pierre, to James & Anne Webster, Ft. Pierre, for $55,000.

On 12/17, title to Lot 9, Blk. A, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Matthew Lemas, San Diego, CA, for $34,500.

On 12/20, title to Lot 6, Blk. 6, Chateau Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Timothy & Laurel Gette, Sioux Falls, to Troy & Rochelle Gette, Ft. Pierre, for $120,000.

On 12/22, title to the Sec. 7-3-25: NE4, Lots 1 & 2, the E2NW4, Lots 3 & 4, the E2SW4 & the SE4, BHM was transferred from Craig Mundt & Curtis Mundt, Onida, to Michael & Carmen Foltz, Humphrey, NE, for $990,000.

On 12/22, title to Sec. 8-3-25: All; Sec. 17-5-25: All; Sec. 18: NE4, Lots 1 & 2, the E2NW4, Lots 3 & 4, the E2SW4 & the SE4, BHM was transferred from Graig Mundt & Curtis Mundt, Onida, to 2XZ Ranch LLC, Humphrey, NE, for $2,046,000.

On 12/22, title to Sec. 19-5-25: NE4, Lots 1 & 2, the E2NW4, Lots 3 & 4, the E2SW4 & the SE4, BHM was transferred from Craig Mundt & Curtis Mundt, Onida, to Western Skies LLC, Humphrey, NE, for $980,000.

On 12/22 title to Section 5-3-25: Lots 1 and 2, S2NE4, Lots 3 and 4, S2NW4, SW4 and the SE4; Section 6-5-35: Lots 6 and 7, E2SW4 and the SE4; Section 29-5-35: NW4; Section 30: NE4, Lots 1 and 2, E2NW4, Lots 3 and 4, E2SW4 SE4, BHM was transferred from Craig Mundt & Curtis Mundt, Onida, to West River Holdings LLC, Humphrey, NE, for $3,540,000 (part of consideration was for transferred property in Haakon County).

On 12/22, title to the E19’ of Lot 18, all of Lots 19 & 20, & the W19.5’ of Lot 21, Blk. 16, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Bernard & Margaret Duffy to Stanley County School District #57-1, Ft. Pierre, for $100,000.

On 12/27, title to Lots 132 & 133, Blk. 92, Ft. Pierre was transferred from James Compton, Shelby, NE, to B&B Equipment Inc, Pierre, for $4,537.50.

On 12/27, title to Lots 132 & 133, Blk. 92, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Perry Compton, Belvidere, SD, to B&B Equipment Inc, Pierre, for $4,537.50.

On 12/27, title to Lots 132 & 133, Blk. 92, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Wendy Pickard, Albuquerque, NM, to B&B Equipment Inc, Pierre, for $4,537.50.

On 12/29, title to Condominium Unit #1, Riverwalk Landing, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Foster Rentals Inc. to Midwest Holdings LLC., Pierre, for $500,000.

On 12/29, title to Lot 11, Blk. A, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Loren & Mary Pecore, Northfield, MN, for $34,000.

