On 12/02, title to Lot 17R, Dakota Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Krueger Contracting Inc to Marie Sinfield, Orting, WA, for $60,000.
On 12/06, title to Lot 14, Yellowstone Landing Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from LLM Properties LLC, Ft. Pierre, to Dan Poppen, Watertown, for $234,354.
On 12/09, title to Lot 10, Blk. A, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Sean & Jennifer Cook, Grand Island, NE, for $34,000.
On 12/09, title to Lot 116, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC, Ft. Pierre, to James & Anne Webster, Ft. Pierre, for $55,000.
On 12/17, title to Lot 9, Blk. A, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Matthew Lemas, San Diego, CA, for $34,500.
On 12/20, title to Lot 6, Blk. 6, Chateau Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Timothy & Laurel Gette, Sioux Falls, to Troy & Rochelle Gette, Ft. Pierre, for $120,000.
On 12/22, title to the Sec. 7-3-25: NE4, Lots 1 & 2, the E2NW4, Lots 3 & 4, the E2SW4 & the SE4, BHM was transferred from Craig Mundt & Curtis Mundt, Onida, to Michael & Carmen Foltz, Humphrey, NE, for $990,000.
On 12/22, title to Sec. 8-3-25: All; Sec. 17-5-25: All; Sec. 18: NE4, Lots 1 & 2, the E2NW4, Lots 3 & 4, the E2SW4 & the SE4, BHM was transferred from Graig Mundt & Curtis Mundt, Onida, to 2XZ Ranch LLC, Humphrey, NE, for $2,046,000.
On 12/22, title to Sec. 19-5-25: NE4, Lots 1 & 2, the E2NW4, Lots 3 & 4, the E2SW4 & the SE4, BHM was transferred from Craig Mundt & Curtis Mundt, Onida, to Western Skies LLC, Humphrey, NE, for $980,000.
On 12/22 title to Section 5-3-25: Lots 1 and 2, S2NE4, Lots 3 and 4, S2NW4, SW4 and the SE4; Section 6-5-35: Lots 6 and 7, E2SW4 and the SE4; Section 29-5-35: NW4; Section 30: NE4, Lots 1 and 2, E2NW4, Lots 3 and 4, E2SW4 SE4, BHM was transferred from Craig Mundt & Curtis Mundt, Onida, to West River Holdings LLC, Humphrey, NE, for $3,540,000 (part of consideration was for transferred property in Haakon County).
On 12/22, title to the E19’ of Lot 18, all of Lots 19 & 20, & the W19.5’ of Lot 21, Blk. 16, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Bernard & Margaret Duffy to Stanley County School District #57-1, Ft. Pierre, for $100,000.
On 12/27, title to Lots 132 & 133, Blk. 92, Ft. Pierre was transferred from James Compton, Shelby, NE, to B&B Equipment Inc, Pierre, for $4,537.50.
On 12/27, title to Lots 132 & 133, Blk. 92, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Perry Compton, Belvidere, SD, to B&B Equipment Inc, Pierre, for $4,537.50.
On 12/27, title to Lots 132 & 133, Blk. 92, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Wendy Pickard, Albuquerque, NM, to B&B Equipment Inc, Pierre, for $4,537.50.
On 12/29, title to Condominium Unit #1, Riverwalk Landing, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Foster Rentals Inc. to Midwest Holdings LLC., Pierre, for $500,000.
On 12/29, title to Lot 11, Blk. A, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Loren & Mary Pecore, Northfield, MN, for $34,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.