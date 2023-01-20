Dec. 1, Teton River Storage LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased E15’ of Spencer’s Outlot 4A & all of Spencer’s Outlots 5A & 6A, Ft. Pierre from Dede Ventures LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $206,000.

Dec. 1, Lane Newling & Lexus Kelsch, Ft. Pierre, purchased Ron Caldwell Lot 1, less & except road right-of-way & Cedar Hill Cemetery from Brody & Andrea Andersen, Ft. Pierre, for $200,000.

