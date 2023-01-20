Dec. 1, Teton River Storage LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased E15’ of Spencer’s Outlot 4A & all of Spencer’s Outlots 5A & 6A, Ft. Pierre from Dede Ventures LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $206,000.
Dec. 1, Lane Newling & Lexus Kelsch, Ft. Pierre, purchased Ron Caldwell Lot 1, less & except road right-of-way & Cedar Hill Cemetery from Brody & Andrea Andersen, Ft. Pierre, for $200,000.
Dec. 7, Jauren & Mitchell May, Washington, VA, purchased E2NW4NE4NW4 and W2NE4NE4NW4, portion of Tract 1, Chantier Heights Subdivision, north of SD Highway 1806, located in Sec. 21-6-29 from Elizabeth Bowers from $100,000.
Dec. 9, Eighty-Three LLC., Ft. Pierre purchased Lots C-1 & C-2 of the eastern part of Lot 4 in Sec. 2-4-31 from Charles & Shirley Swanson, Ft. Pierre, for $90,000.
Dec. 19, Pheasants Forever Inc., St. Paul, MN, purchased S2NE4 & SE4 in Sec. 28-6-25; and N2 in Sec. 34-6-25 from Petoske Family Trust for $700,000.
Dec. 21, Kelly Kruse, Ft. Pierre purchased Lot 4, H&Z Subdivision of Lots 12-19 & 29-34, Blk. 91, Ft. Pierre from Larry Peters for $15,000.
Dec. 30, Rulala LLC., Pierre, purchased Unit A4 of Marion’s Luxury Storage Condominiums, located on Lot 6R2R, Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre from Marion Luxury Storage LLC. for $233,211.
Dec. 30, Reginald & Jo Ann Nelsen, Ft. Pierre, purchased Unit A6 of Marion’s Luxury Storage Condominiums, located on Lot 6R2R, Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre from Marion Luxury Storage LLC. for $219,278.
Dec. 30, James & Charlene Carpenter, Pierre, purchased Unit A2 of Marion’s Luxury Storage Condominiums, located on Lot 6R2R, Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre from Marion Luxury Storage LLC. for $216,000.
Dec. 30, Webfoot LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased Unit A1 of Marion’s Luxury Storage Condominiums, located on Lot 6R2R, Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre from Marion Luxury Storage LLC. for $233,618.
Dec. 30, Brandon & Abby Bacon, Dell Rapids, purchased Lot 37, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre from Cannon River Investments Inc., River Falls, WI, for $107,000.
