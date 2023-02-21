Jan. 3, Bruce & Joan Brickly, Simi Valley, CA, purchased Lot 17, Compton’s Cove, Ft. Pierre from Cannon River Investments Inc. for $107,500.
Jan. 5, WC Enterprises LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased Lots 37 & 38, Marion’s Acres Addition, Ft. Pierre, from A-G-E Corporation for $90,000.
Jan. 5, Hosto LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased Rankin Tract A, located in the SW4NW4 Sec. 28-5-31; & a reminder of Lot R-2, located in a portion of SW4NW4 Sec. 28-5-31 from Timothy & Juanita Hughes for $700,000.
Jan. 6, James Moisan, Cypress, TX, purchased Lots 8 & 9, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre from Cannon River Investments Inc., River Falls, WI, for $200,000.
Jan. 12, Jessica Lounsbury, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lots 7-17, Blk. 99, Ft. Pierre from Mary Etzkorn for $158,000.
Jan. 13, Larry & Barbara McQuistion, Ft. Pierre, purchased M&J Tract 1 and J&M Tract 1, all in T6N, R26E BHM from Michael Lindstedt, Midland, for $228,316.
Jan. 17, Robert Wordeman, Rapid City, purchased the S30’ of Lot 87 & all of Lot 88, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre from the Elick E Hawk Revocable Trust Agreement for $235,000.
Jan. 25, Rick & Nancy Riggle, Pierre, purchased a Plat of Riggle Tract 1, a subdivision of the NW4NW4 Sec. 10-5-25 from Chancy Riggle & Christina Fernandez for $53,000.
Jan. 27, Scott Scott, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lots 1-12, Blk. 131; all of Blk. 142; Lots 6-12, Blk. 143; all in Ft. Pierre from Sharon Roseland, Spearfish, for $157,500.
Jan 27, Daniel Murphy, Sioux Falls, purchased a portion of Lot 3 in Sec. 7-4-33; the South 330’ of Lot 5; Lot 6; a portion of the N2N2SW4SE4; S2N2SW4SE4; S2SW4SE4; S2NSW4; S2SE4SE4; and a portion of S2N2SE4SE4; the South 22’ of the West 660’ of Lot 3 and a portion in Lot 4 in Sec. 8-4-33; W2NW4 except a 1.25-acre tract in the SE4SE4SW4NW4 in Sec. 17-4-33; and W2NE4NW4; and NE4; E2NW4; Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 except Lot H-1 in Lot 4, all in Sec. 18-4-33 from Sharon Roseland by Randal Roseland, Conservator for $774,000.
Jan. 27, Troy & Amanda Herrman, Pierre, purchased Lots 9, 10, & 11, Blk. 24, Ft. Pierre from Sharon Roseland by Randal Roseland, Conservator for $132,500.
Jan. 31, Lucas & Olivia Schmidt, Pierre, purchased Lot 4R, a Replat of Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6, Marion’s Pasture Addition, Ft. Pierre from River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, for $200,000.
