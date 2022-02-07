Purchase Access

On 01/03, title to Lots 39 & 40, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Cannon River Investments Inc. a/k/a Cannon River Investments LLC, River Falls, WI, to Kurt & Tanya Krietlow, Pierre, for $210,000.

On 01/05, title to the S65’ of Lots 15-17, Blk. 11, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Christina Staskewich & Tanner Schaefer, Pierre, to Jodi Schwinler, Ft. Pierre, for $135,000.

On 01/12, title to SE4 of Sec. 8, Sec. 9-10, SW4 of Sec. 11, W2 of Sec. 14, Sec. 15-16, E2 of Sec. 17, E2 of Sec. 20, Sec. 21-22, W2 of Sec. 23, Sec. 25-26, N2 & SW4 of Sec. 27, Sec. 28, 33, 34, 35, 36, T6N, R27E; Sec. 30, Lots 1 & 2, E2NW4, NE4, Lots 3 & 4, and E2SW4, T6N, R29E; aEBHM was transferred from Paul McCarty & McCarty Family LLP to Lodahl Farms Real Estate LLC, Brockton, MT, for $12,500,000.

On 01/26, title to NE4; E2S2NW4 & NE4NW4; all in Section 29, T4N, R29E BHM was transferred from David Iverson, to Sid & Carol Pond, Rapid City, for $190,000.

On 01/27, title to Lot 11, Blk. 3, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Robert & Larissa Skjonsberg, Ft. Pierre, to Olivia Johnson, Pierre, for $61,500.

On 01/31, title to Lots M3 & M4, Morris Addition, Ft. Pierre, was transferred from Norris Irrigation Inc., Pierre, to Gordon Re LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $377,555.

On 01/31, title to SE4, Sec. 12; NE4 & S2 less road ROW, Sec. 13; all in T7N, R25E BHM was transferred from Frank D’Angelo to Hand Brothers Partnership, Midland, for $1,014,400.

On 01/31, title to Sec. 12: SW4 less Road ROW & NW4 of Sec. 13, T7N, R25E BHM; W2 of Sec. 17, S2NE4 & SE4, Sec. 18 & Sec. 19: W2, T7N, R26E BHM was transferred from McCarty Family LLP. to Hand Brothers Partnership, Midland, for $1,878,300.

