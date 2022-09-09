On 07/01, title to Lot 6, Broken Timber Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Nielsen Burns, Pierre, to Justin & Erica Trebesch, Ft. Pierre, for $336,000.
On 07/01, title to Lot 9R, Lookout Ridge Estates was transferred from Andrew & Brooke Mentele, Ft. Pierre, to Timothy Schrage and Morgan Deis, Ft. Pierre, for $370,000.
On 07/08, title to Lot 31, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Merlin & Nicole Schwindler, Ft. Pierre, to Kyle & Wren Hollingsworth, Pierre, for $195,000.
On 07/08, title to Lot 4, Broken Timber Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Tacy Kennison, Pierre, to Tya & Sage Alexander, Ft. Pierre, for $200,000.
On 07/11, title to Lot 24, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Lee & Colleen McCurrin, Pierre, to Andrea Berry, Ft. Pierre for $55,000.
On 07/14, title to Two Forks Farm Lot 1 was transferred from Duane & Annette Hand, Midland, to Clinton Jensen & Joshua Jensen, Midland, for $154,000.
On 07/20, title to Lots 33 & 34, Lookout Ridge Estates; and B & M Tract 1 were transferred from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Dakota Riverview LLC., Pierre, for $350,000.
On 07/20, title to the E19’ of Lot 32; the W17.2’ of Lot 33; the E7.8’ of Lot 33; all of Lots 34, 35, 36 and 37; and the W21’ of Lot 38, Blk. 1, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Dakota Riverview LLC., Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $505,000.
On 07/22, title to the E35’ of Spencer’s Outlots 44 and 44A; all of Spencer’s Outlots 45 and 45A; and the W17.5’ of Spencer’s Outlots 46 and 46A; Ft. Pierre was transferred from R. Anderson a/k/a Richard Andersen a/k/a Rick Anderson, Pierre, to BKB Properties LLC, Pierre, for $1,000,000.
On 07/26, title to Lots 41 & 42, Marion’s Pasture Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Larry & Ruth Hartley, Pierre, to Shayne & Shellie Krog, Ft. Pierre, for $345,000.
On 07/28, title to Lot 19, Blk. 3, Vintage Square Estates, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Chandler & Katherine Bartholomew to Tyson & Lindsay Heiss, Ft. Pierre, for $70,000.
On Lot 4, Blk. 8, Vintage Square Estates, Ft. Pierre, was transferred from James & Glory Hunt to Andrew Bartos, Kuna, ID, for $75,000.
