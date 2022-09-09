On 07/01, title to Lot 6, Broken Timber Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Nielsen Burns, Pierre, to Justin & Erica Trebesch, Ft. Pierre, for $336,000.

On 07/01, title to Lot 9R, Lookout Ridge Estates was transferred from Andrew & Brooke Mentele, Ft. Pierre, to Timothy Schrage and Morgan Deis, Ft. Pierre, for $370,000.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments