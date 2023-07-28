featured Stanley County Land Transfers for June Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 06/12, AdAventures LLC., Watertown, purchased Lots 19-24, Blk. 117, Ft. Pierre, from River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, for $510,000.06/12, George & Gail Bonagofski, Chehalis, WA, purchased Lot 18, Lookout Ridge Estates from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $34,000.06/13, Brody Andersen & Andrea Andersen, Ft. Pierre, purchased NE4 and E2NW4 of Sec. 29-4-29 from Sid & Carol Pond, Rapid City, for $180,000.06/16, Sherry Lynn & Douglas Barta, Ft. Pierre, purchased the N2 of Lots 29 & 30; the N82.5’ of Lots 11 and 12; and the W13’ of Lot 13, Blk. 90, Ft. Pierre from Bruce Mosel for $245,000.06/22, Dalton & Mackenzie Decker, Pierre, purchased Lot 4, Blk. 8, Vintage Square Estates, Ft. Pierre, from Andrew Bartos, Ft. Pierre, for $90,000.06/26, Bad River Ranches LLP., Ft. Pierre, purchased NE4NW4, Sec. 26-4-28 from Jacoby Melissa – Trustee of the Carol Fitzhugh Jacoby Revocable Trust for $16,000.06/28, Donald Schaefer, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lots 24 & 25, Blk. 12, Ft. Pierre from John Singleton, Ft. Pierre, for $30,000.06/30, Daniel & Jeannell Scott, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lots 11 & 12, Blk. 101, Ft. Pierre, from James Lammon & Sharmon Kallio for $75,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces The Economy Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
