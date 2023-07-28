06/12, AdAventures LLC., Watertown, purchased Lots 19-24, Blk. 117, Ft. Pierre, from River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, for $510,000.

06/12, George & Gail Bonagofski, Chehalis, WA, purchased Lot 18, Lookout Ridge Estates from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $34,000.

