On 06/01, title to W28’ of Lot 23, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Steve & Brittany Novotny to Morgan Gruebele, Ft. Pierre, for $392,000.

On 06/07, title to Lot 5R, Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Sodakandoit LLC. to T&A Holdings LLC., Pierre, for $75,000.

On 06/08, title to SW4 of Sec. 3-4-25 BHM was transferred from Bonnie Sivage to Graham Schuetzle, Midland, for $215,000.

On 06/08, title to SE4, S2NW4 & SW4NE4; Sec. 3-4-25 BHM was transferred from Bonnie SIivage, Midland, to Graham Schuetzle, Midland, for $370,000.

On 06/13, title to Lots 1 & 2, Chantier Creek Place Addition was transferred from Charlie Russell, Sturgis, to Chantier Creek Campground LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $155,000.

On 06/15, title to Lot 1 of Rickett’s Subdivision of part of Lots 1, 40, 41, 42, 43, Blk. 15, less the rear 10’, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Ryan & Tessa Krueger, Ft. Pierre, to Brass Tac Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $230,000.

On 06/16, title to Lot 8, Dakota Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from O.C. Enterprises LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Thomas & Peggy Huber, Pierre, for $43,000.

On 06/21, title to Lots 5 & 6, Blk. 7, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Jeremy Irving, Troy Swenson, & Cristi Swenson, Pierre, to First National Bank of America, East Lansing, MI, for $61,200.

On 06/21, title to Lot 16R, Blk. 7, Vintage Square Estates, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Karst Properties LLC. to Matthew & Taryn Blaseg, Ft. Pierre, for $460,000.

On 06/27, title to Lots 1-26 inclusive, Blk. 9, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Bruce & Brenda Lounsbury, Ft. Pierre, to Kenneth & Sandra Schmidt, Pierre, for $36,000.

On 06/28, title to Unit K1C, located in Lot K Karst Addition, a replat of Spencer’s Outlots 49-51, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Karst Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Harens Venture LLC., Pierre, for $289,896.69.

On 06/30, title to Lot 4 of the Replat of Blk. 23, Ft. Pierre was transferred from DV Rentals LLC. to Caitlin & Eric Sheppard, Ft. Pierre, for $220,000.

On 06/30, title to Lots 25 & 26, Marion’s Pasture Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Shayne & Shellie Krog, Ft. Pierre, to John & Lisa Chandler, Ft. Pierre, for $349,000.

