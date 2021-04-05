On 03/02, title to Lot 1D, less The E120’, OVC Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Shirley Sandberg, Archie Baumann, and Noel Henriksen to Kinderoos LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $102,500.
On 03/04, title to Lot 35R, Frontier Subdivision was transferred from Steven & Amy Hughes, Pierre, to Jordan & Maari Labrie, Ft. Pierre, for $525,000.
On 03/04, title to Lot 7, Marion’s Pasture Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Robert & Brenda Redden, Pierre, to David & Nicole Sayler, Ft. Pierre, for $12,750.
On 03/08, title to Lots 16-18, Blk. 127, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Alan & Jean Peterson, Pierre, to Nicholas & Hannah Harrington, Ft. Pierre, for $202,500.
On 03/12, title to Lot 10-11, Dakota Ave., Ft. Pierre was transferred from Robert & Joann Swenson, Aberdeen, to Justine Perry, Ft. Pierre, for $425,000.
On 03/12, title to Lot 2, Dakota Addition was transferred from Krueger Contracting Inc., Ft. Pierre, to John & Jodi Bechard, Ft. Pierre, for $404,275.
On 03/12, title to Lot 1B, less the S10’, Lot 1C, Forney’s Sub. was transferred from David & Karen Gerdes, Pierre, to Marc & Kelsey Halderman, Pierre, for $600,000.
On 03/15, title to Lot 1 & Lot 3, H&T Addition; the S122.9’ of Haisch Outlot No. 1; the N90’ of Lot 5 & the S32.9’ of Lot 6, Thomas First Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Wade Nieman, Ft. Pierre, to David Dahl, Ft. Pierre, for $225,000.
On 03/29, title to Lot 8, Chantier Creek Cove 1st Addition was transferred from Russell & Kimberly Johnson, Hill City, to Janet Day, Ft. Pierre, for $179,000.
On 03/30, title to Lots 1-3 & the W17’ of Lot 4, Blk. 8 Ft. Pierre was transferred from Andrew Klundt, Sioux Falls, to Glenn Aymar & Samantha Hoffman, Ft. Pierre, for $215,000.
On 03/30, title to Lot 2, Marion’s Acres Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from A-G-E Corporation, Ft. Pierre, to Glenn & Emily Johnson, Pierre, for $32,500.
On 03/30, title to Blk. 76; Lots 1-17 & Lots 23-28, Blk. 77; Portions of Lot 5-10, and fract. part of Lot 24 Blk. 78; Lots 1-30, Blk. 82; Blk. 83 & Blk. 84; Blk. 85 exc. Lots 1-21; Blk. 86 exc. Lot 1; Blk. 87, Ft. Pierre; NE4 and N2SE4, Sec. 32-5-31 BHM; Lots 1-2 and NW4SW4, less Outlot A, Sec. 33-5-31 BHM was transferred from The Estate of Margaret Duffy, Rapid City, to John & Patricia Duffy, Ft. Pierre, for $245,100.
