On 03/02, title to Lot 28, Marion’s Pasture Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Edgar Hemmelman Living Trust to Brianna Linn, Ft. Pierre, for $179,000.
On 03/21, title to SE4 Sec.1-7-25; NE4 Sec. 12-7-25; all Sec. 6-7-26; all Sec. 7-7-26; N2NE4, NW4, & SW4, Sec. 18-7-26; E2SE4, SW4SE4, & SE4SW4, Sec. 29-8-26; all Sec. 31-8-26; all Sec 32-8-26; EBHM was transferred from Mark & Michele Culhane – Trustees of the Culhane Revocable Trust, Atherton, CA, to CMC Farms LLC., Midland, for $1,650,000.
On 03/23, title to W2SW4 Sec. 2-3-27, S2N2 & S2 Sec. 3-3-27, S2NE4; S2SW4 & SE4 Sec. 4-3-27, all Sec. 9-3-27, all Sec. 10-3-27, all Sec. 11-3-27, S2 & S2N2 Sec. 12-3-27 EBHM was transferred from Farm Credit Services of America PCA, Omaha, NE, to Doyle & Melody Musick, Pierre, for $2,148,400.
On 03/23, title to Lots 29, 30 & 31 Lookout Ridge Estates was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Chase Hurney & McKayla Kirkpatrick, Pierre, for $65,000.
On 03/23, title to Lots 6 & 7, Lookout Ridge Estates was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Andrea Dragset, Ft. Pierre, for $60,000.
On 03/28, title to Lot 22, Compton’s Cove, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Cannon River Investments LLC., River Falls, WI, to Ried Widvey, Ft. Pierre, for $35,000.
On 03/29, title to Lot 50, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Davis Craig – PR of the Estate of Daniel Davis, Pierre, to James & Tiffany Benham, Ft. Pierre, for $530,000.
