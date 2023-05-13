Mar. 2, Timothy & Colleen Donovan, St. Paul, NE, purchased Lots 22, 23 & 24, Blk. 146, Ft. Pierre, from Landon Hartmann, Ft. Pierre, for $139,9000.

Mar. 3, Toni Moncur, Belle Fourche, purchased Unit #205 of Marion Condominiums on Tract 1A & Tract U-1 of Arthur Schimkat Addition, Ft. Pierre from Dean Bryson, Rapid City, for $180,000.

