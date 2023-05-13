featured Stanley County Land Transfers for March May 13, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mar. 2, Timothy & Colleen Donovan, St. Paul, NE, purchased Lots 22, 23 & 24, Blk. 146, Ft. Pierre, from Landon Hartmann, Ft. Pierre, for $139,9000.Mar. 3, Toni Moncur, Belle Fourche, purchased Unit #205 of Marion Condominiums on Tract 1A & Tract U-1 of Arthur Schimkat Addition, Ft. Pierre from Dean Bryson, Rapid City, for $180,000.Mar. 14, Tyler & Carley Hughes, Pierre, purchased Lot 22, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre from Dakota Design & Construction Inc., Pierre, for $375,000.Mar. 15, Ingrin Currie & Hannah Fouch, Vermillion, purchased Lot 8, Blk. A, Buffalo Ridge Estates from Light Year Research Labs LLC., Rapid City, for $45,000.Mar. 17, Devin & Lisa Rodgers, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lot 5A, Blk. 6, Chateau Subdivision, Ft. Pierre from Brian & Rachel Olson, Onida, for $365,000.Mar. 28, Joseph & Brenda Lamb, Onida, purchased Lot 14, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre, from Thomas & Margaret Maher, Pierre, for $125,000.Mar. 29, Wegener Brothers LLC., Humphrey, NE, purchased NW4 Sec. 29-3-25; NE4 and Lots 1 & 2 (A/D/A W2NW4) Sec. 30-3-25 from West River Holdings LLC., Humphrey, NE, for $450,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Hydrography The Economy Statistics Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
