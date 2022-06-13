featured Stanley County Land Transfers for May Jun 13, 2022 Jun 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On 05/04, title to Lot 5R, Deis’ First Addition was transferred from Shun Johnson, Kenosha, WI, to Aleksey Mayster, Ft. Pierre, for $316,000.On 05/04, title to Lot 121, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Michael Wenk, Pierre, to Gary Porter, Ft. Pierre, for $420,000.On 05/06, title to Lot 8, Marion’s Acres Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from The Ole Blain Dragset Living Trust to Rylie Miller, Pierre, for $40,000.On 05/25, title to S2 Sec. 10-6-26 & NW4 Sec. 15-6-26 was transferred from Fe Miller, Ft. Pierre, to Frank Miller Family Land Limited Partnership, Hayes, for $416,000.On 05/27, title to Meier Lot 1, a subdivision of a portion of the NE4NW4 of Sec. 30-5-26 was transferred from Vermeer Midwest Farms LLLP Et Al, Maurice, IA, to Kylan Meier, Alpena, for $22,500.On 05/31, title to Lots 1 & 2, Blk. 101, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Zachary Nevitt, Rio Rancho, NM, to Jeffrey & Kelsey Lodahl, Brockton, MT, for $235,000.On 05/31, title to E3’ of Lot 3, all of Lots 4 & 5, and the W23’ of Lot 6, Blk. 20, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Kenneth & Sandra Schmidt to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $55,000. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ft. Pierre Company Meier Lot Nw4 Sec. Land Stanley Marion Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
