On 05/04, title to Lot 5R, Deis’ First Addition was transferred from Shun Johnson, Kenosha, WI, to Aleksey Mayster, Ft. Pierre, for $316,000.

On 05/04, title to Lot 121, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Michael Wenk, Pierre, to Gary Porter, Ft. Pierre, for $420,000.

On 05/06, title to Lot 8, Marion’s Acres Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from The Ole Blain Dragset Living Trust to Rylie Miller, Pierre, for $40,000.

On 05/25, title to S2 Sec. 10-6-26 & NW4 Sec. 15-6-26 was transferred from Fe Miller, Ft. Pierre, to Frank Miller Family Land Limited Partnership, Hayes, for $416,000.

On 05/27, title to Meier Lot 1, a subdivision of a portion of the NE4NW4 of Sec. 30-5-26 was transferred from Vermeer Midwest Farms LLLP Et Al, Maurice, IA, to Kylan Meier, Alpena, for $22,500.

On 05/31, title to Lots 1 & 2, Blk. 101, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Zachary Nevitt, Rio Rancho, NM, to Jeffrey & Kelsey Lodahl, Brockton, MT, for $235,000.

On 05/31, title to E3’ of Lot 3, all of Lots 4 & 5, and the W23’ of Lot 6, Blk. 20, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Kenneth & Sandra Schmidt to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $55,000.

