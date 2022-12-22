Nov. 3, Scott Pazour and Sarah Faulstich-Pazour, Kimball, purchased Lots 3, 4, SW4NW4, NE4, SW4, W2SE4, Sec. 3-8-28; Lot 1, 2, SE4NW4, S2NE4, SW4NW4, Lot 4, SW4, SE4, Sec. 4-8-28; all of Sec. 5-8-28; Lots 1, S2NE4, Lot 6, E2SW4, Lot 7, SE4, Sec. 6-8-28; all of Lots 7-8-28; all of Sec. 8-8-28, all of Sec. 9-8-28, all of Sec. 10-8-28; W2NE4, Lots 1, 2, 7, 8, E2NW4, Lots 9, 10, Lots 11, 12, less and except a 2-acre parcel used for a cemetery, E2SW4, S. 60087’ of Govt. Lot 12, W. 267.18’ of S. 600.87’ of E2SW4, W2SE4, Lots 3, 4, 5, 6; all in Sec. 31-9-28; all of Sec. 32-9-28; all of Sec. 33-9-28; NE4, S2, Sec. 11-8-27; all of Sec. 12-8-27; all of Sec.13-8-27 less and except Lot H-1; N2, Sec. 14-8-27; SE4, Sec. 25-9-27 from Diane & Thomas Bown, Pierre, for $10,000,000.
Nov. 10, Patricia Handcock, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lot 99R, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre from SLH Holdings LLC., Brookings, for $355,000.
Nov. 15, Cam Rentals LLC, Pierre, purchased Lots 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 & 22, Blk. 47, Ft. Pierre from the Estate of Diane Knigge for $42,500.
Nov. 15, Com Rentals LLC, Pierre purchased Lots 23 & 24, Blk. 47, Ft. Pierre, from Todd Hattum for $32,500.
Nov. 28, Charles Thompson, Pierre, purchased N2NE4; SW4NE4; & W2SE4NE4; all in Sec. 23-6-26 from Michael Lindstedt, Midland, for $140,000.
