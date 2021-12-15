On 11/01, title to the E40’ of Lots 14 & 15, Blk. 47, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Bill Abernathy & Marites Schmidt to Shroyer Holdings LLC., Trafalgar, IN, for $63,000.
On 11/04, title to NE4SE4 & SE4SE4 Exc Hwy ROW, part of Lots Z-1A, Z-1B & Z-2 & Lot 1 of Turman Addition, Sec. 20-5-31 BHM; Government Lots 3 & 4 lying West of the Railroad ROW, Exc. Lot 1 of Turman Addition and Lot G and Spencer's Outlots and Volmer Outlots and Lot M and Lot A, Sec. 21-5-31 was transferred from Shirley Turman to A-G-E Corporation, Ft. Pierre, for $222,760.
On 11/09, title to Lots 3-6, Ranchland Estates was transferred from Neal Konda, Pierre, to Corey & Kimberly Edison, Ft. Pierre, for $60,000.
On 11/10, title to SE4 of Sec. 19; W2 ofSec. 20; All in T3N, R26E BHM was transferred from the Olson Family Trust, Rapid City, to David & Angela Smith, Eureka, for $604,000.
On 11/10, title to NW4 of Sec. 28-3-26 BHM was transferred from the Olson Family Trust, Rapid City, to Justin & Sara Smith, Midland, for $248,000.
On 11/10, title to NE4, E2SW4, W2SE4, & the S10a acres of the SE4, Sec. 19-3-26 BHM, was transferred from the Olson Family Trust, Rapid City, to Plowboy LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $363,550.
On 11/17, title to Lot 33, Marion’s Acres Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from A-G-E Corporation, Ft. Pierre, to Edwards Properties LLC., Pierre, for $32,500.
On 11/22, title to Lot 27, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Reid Widvey & Kurt Krietlow, Ft. Pierre, to David Swanson, Ft. Pierre, for $378,180.
On 11/24, title to Lots 12 &14, Yellowstone Landing, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Jerald W Peterson LLC., Roslyn, to LLM Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $295,000.
On 11/24, title to Lot 24, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Reid Widvey, Ft. Pierre, to Lee & Colleen McCurrin, Pierre, for $45,000.
On 11/24, title to Lots 15 & 16, Blk. 129, Ft. Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Hunter Stoeser, Ft. Pierre, to Jeff Schreiber, Ft. Pierre, for $110,000.
On 11/24, title to Lot 3, H& T Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from David Dahl, Ft. Pierre, to Patrick Durkin, Ft. Pierre, for $155,000.
On 11/24, title to Lot 4, Dakota Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Casey & Kari Collins to Loretta McQuistion, Ft. Pierre, for $430,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.