On 11/01, title to the E40’ of Lots 14 & 15, Blk. 47, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Bill Abernathy & Marites Schmidt to Shroyer Holdings LLC., Trafalgar, IN, for $63,000.

On 11/04, title to NE4SE4 & SE4SE4 Exc Hwy ROW, part of Lots Z-1A, Z-1B & Z-2 & Lot 1 of Turman Addition, Sec. 20-5-31 BHM; Government Lots 3 & 4 lying West of the Railroad ROW, Exc. Lot 1 of Turman Addition and Lot G and Spencer's Outlots and Volmer Outlots and Lot M and Lot A, Sec. 21-5-31 was transferred from Shirley Turman to A-G-E Corporation, Ft. Pierre, for $222,760.

On 11/09, title to Lots 3-6, Ranchland Estates was transferred from Neal Konda, Pierre, to Corey & Kimberly Edison, Ft. Pierre, for $60,000.

On 11/10, title to SE4 of Sec. 19; W2 ofSec. 20; All in T3N, R26E BHM was transferred from the Olson Family Trust, Rapid City, to David & Angela Smith, Eureka, for $604,000.

On 11/10, title to NW4 of Sec. 28-3-26 BHM was transferred from the Olson Family Trust, Rapid City, to Justin & Sara Smith, Midland, for $248,000.

On 11/10, title to NE4, E2SW4, W2SE4, & the S10a acres of the SE4, Sec. 19-3-26 BHM, was transferred from the Olson Family Trust, Rapid City, to Plowboy LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $363,550.

On 11/17, title to Lot 33, Marion’s Acres Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from A-G-E Corporation, Ft. Pierre, to Edwards Properties LLC., Pierre, for $32,500.

On 11/22, title to Lot 27, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Reid Widvey & Kurt Krietlow, Ft. Pierre, to David Swanson, Ft. Pierre, for $378,180.

On 11/24, title to Lots 12 &14, Yellowstone Landing, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Jerald W Peterson LLC., Roslyn, to LLM Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $295,000.

On 11/24, title to Lot 24, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Reid Widvey, Ft. Pierre, to Lee & Colleen McCurrin, Pierre, for $45,000.

On 11/24, title to Lots 15 & 16, Blk. 129, Ft. Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Hunter Stoeser, Ft. Pierre, to Jeff Schreiber, Ft. Pierre, for $110,000.

On 11/24, title to Lot 3, H& T Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from David Dahl, Ft. Pierre, to Patrick Durkin, Ft. Pierre, for $155,000.

On 11/24, title to Lot 4, Dakota Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Casey & Kari Collins to Loretta McQuistion, Ft. Pierre, for $430,000.

