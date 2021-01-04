On 10/30, the title to Blk. 129, Lots 9-12, was transferred from Duffy Daniel F-PR of the estate of Margaret Duffy, Rapid City, to Charles and Ruth Springer, Fort Pierre, for $2,500.
On 10/29, the title to Lot SC-2 being a subdivision of the N2 and S2 of Lot C of Young’s Outlot 1, was transferred from McClelland’s LLC, Fort Pierre, to 3JB Enterprises LLC, Pierre, for $75,000.
On 10/28, the title to part of the NW4SW4 Sec. 3-4-31 BHM, was transferred from Duffy Daniel F-PR of the estate of Margaret Duffy, Rapid City, to Darby and Kenda Nutter, Fort Pierre, for $10,000.
On 10/27, the title to Lot 6, Schumachers subdivision, was transferred from Rittel Kristen-PR of the estate of Lois Sharp, Highmore, to Travis Frost, Fort Pierre, for $129,175.
On 10/26, the title to Buffalo Ridge Estates, Blk. A, Lot 12, was transferred from Joseph & Kathleen Mitchell, Sierra Vista, Arizona, to Lopour Lexi and Tanner Christopherson, Fort Pierre, for $35,000.
On 10/26, the title to Vintage Square Estates, Blk. 7, Lot 6R, was transferred from R&W Construction LLC, Fort Pierre, to Steven Kost, Fort Pierre, for $310,000.
On 10/23, the title to the replat of Blk. 23, was transferred from Adam and Courtney Shelton, Dover, Ky., to Hjelm Duane and Valerie Marso, Pierre, for $202,000.
On 10/20, the title to Compton’s Cove Addition, Lot 29, was transferred from River Bluff Custom Homes LLC, Fort Pierre, to Hicks Legacy Trust, Pierre, for $334,694.
On 10/15, the title to Blk. 128, Lot 22 S87’ E19’ and Lots 23 and 24 S87’, was transferred from Hyrum and Sarah Webb, Gunnison, Colo., to Melinda Kruger-Bown, Ft. Pierre, for $160,000.
On 10/09, the title to Vintage Square Gardens, Blk. 1, Lots 2-5, Lot 1 Less Lot A, was transferred from Barry and Kathy Heiss, Fort Pierre, to Alex and Annie Falk, Fort Pierre, for $695,000.
On 10/05, the title to Blk. 24, Lots 12-23, was transferred from Dianne Rheborg, Woonsocket, to Kenzy Brothers Properties LLC, Fort Pierre, for $100,000.
On 10/02, the title to Sec 14: SE4 Less W2E2NE4SE4 & Less E2W2NE4SE4, Sec 23: NE4 N2SE4 SE4SE4, Sec 26: NE4 E2NW4 SW4NortW4, All in T3N, R28E, BHM, was transferred from Farm Credit Services of America PCA, Omaha, Nebraska, to Dana Iversen, Fort Pierre, for $439,000.
On 10/02, the title to Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Exc the E28’ of Lot 28R, was transferred from Ulises Pesce, Sioux Falls, to Zachary and Liza Clark, Fort Pierre, for $307,500.
On 10/01, the title to Sec 3: SE4NE4 Lots 1-4, SW4NE4, S2NW4 & SE4; All in T4N, R29E, BHM, was transferred from Northstream Investments INC., Fort Pierre, to Robert Stoeser, Fort Pierre, for $392,730.
On 10/01, the title to Blk. 26, Lots 7-11, was transferred from Tye and Courtney Grimes, Elgin, Texas, to Clayton Green, Fort Pierre, for $155,000.
