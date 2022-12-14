Nov. 3, Mark Leifermen, Ft. Pierre, purchased title to Lot 98R, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre from SLH Holdings LLC., Brookings, for $355,000.

Nov. 11, Cody & Audrey Jones, Midland, purchased title to SW4 Sec. 21-4-25 from Patricia Saucerman, Midland, for $208,000.

