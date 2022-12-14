featured Stanley County Land Transfers for October Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nov. 3, Mark Leifermen, Ft. Pierre, purchased title to Lot 98R, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre from SLH Holdings LLC., Brookings, for $355,000.Nov. 11, Cody & Audrey Jones, Midland, purchased title to SW4 Sec. 21-4-25 from Patricia Saucerman, Midland, for $208,000.Nov. 11, Audrey & Cody Jones, Midland, purchased title to 97 acres of the S1593’ of the N1720’, SE4 Sec. 33-4-25 from Patricia Saucerman, Midland, for $126,000.Nov. 11, Kayla Stough, Ft. Pierre, purchased title to the S82.5’ of Lots 12, 13 & 14, Blk. 12, Ft. Pierre from the Josephine R Laroche Trust, Onida, for $110,000.Nov. 24, Audrey & Cody Jones, Midland, purchased title to 97 acres of the S1592’ of the N1720’, SE4 Sec. 33-4-25 from Patricia Saucerman, Midland, for $126,000.Nov. 24, Dwight Crigger III & Nicole Anderson, Ft. Pierre, purchased title to Lot 7, Blk. 7, Chateau Subdivision, Ft. Pierre from Gary McQuistion, Chamberlain, for $196,000.Nov. 28, Jeffrey & Kristie Hughes, San Clemente, CA, purchased title to Lot 65, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre from Patricia & Alan Haberling for $205,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pierre Audrey Jones Company Economics Cody Jones Patricia Saucerman Marion Subdivision Land Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
