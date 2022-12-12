Sep. 1, John & Patricia Duffy, Ft. Pierre, purchased title to that portion of Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & the S3’ of Lot 8, all lying west of the E85’ of said lots, Blk. 29, Ft. Pierre from the Estate of Margaret Duffy for $60,000.
Sep. 6, Ethan & Katrina Richardson, Ft. Pierre, purchased title to Lots 3 & 4, Blk. 19, Ft. Pierre from Brian & Kim Doherty, Ft. Pierre, for $237,900.
Sep. 12, Tyrel Olson, Hayes, purchased title to NW4SE4 & S2SE4 in Sec. 23-8-25; and N330’ of the W1320’ in the NE4 Sec. 26-8-25 from Leonard Schiesser, Hayes, for $68,250.
Sep. 16, Terry & Marilyn Patterson, Ft. Pierre, purchased title to Lot 26, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre from Reid Widvey & Kurt Krietlow, Ft. Pierre, for $428,228.
Sep. 19, River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, purchased title to Lot 4R, Marion’s Pasture Addition, Ft. Pierre from the Estate of Kathy Woods for $98,388.97.
Sep. 19, Denise & Michael Kiefer, San Diego, CA, purchased title to Lot 2, Blk. 8, Vintage Square Estates, Ft. Pierre from Karst Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $76,000.
Sep. 26, Lacy Walker, Pierre, purchased title to Lot 5R, Look Out Ridge Estates from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $30,000.
Sep. 27, Kyle & Wren Hollingsworth, Pierre, purchased title to Lot 30, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre from Cannon River Investments Inc., River Falls, WI, for $105,000.
Sep. 27, Zack & Makayla Van Vuuren purchased title to the E6.25’ of Lot 8; & all of Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 14, together with ½ of the vacated alley adjacent to said lots; all in Blk. 21, Ft. Pierre from Kyle & Jori Glodt, Pierre, to for $375,000.
Sep. 30, Dakota Design & Construction Inc., Pierre, purchased title to Lot 22, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre from Ried Widvey & Kurt Krietlow for $221,329.
Sep. 30, Nathan Yost, Ft. Pierre, purchased title to Lot 22, Blk. 13, Ft. Pierre from Michael Hodmeister, Pierre, for $54,000.
