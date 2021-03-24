On 02/02, title to Lots 5-6, Blk. 1, Chantier Heights Subdivision was transferred from Lorraine Kintz, Pierre, to Jason & Sheila Happel, Ft. Pierre, for $311,000.

On 02/02, title to the N2 of Lots 29-30; the N82.5’ of Lots 11-12; and the W13’ of Lot 13, Blk. 90, Ft. Pierre was transferred from William & Ellen Blauert, Pierre, to Bruce Mosel, Ft. Pierre, for $167,000.

On 02/03, title to Lots 24-46, Blk. 30; Lots 18-22; E100’ of Lots 25-26; and Lots 27-28, Blk. 32; Townsite of Stanley was transferred from Black Hills Wild Home Sanctuary to Jess Wright, Ft. Pierre, for $24,000.

On 02/03, title to Spencer’s Outlots 38-40 and 38A-40A was transferred from The Estate of Shirley Kruse, Ft. Pierre, to Morris Irrigation Inc., Ft. Pierre, for $24,000.

On 02/11, title to Lot 2, Blk. 8, Vintage Square Estates, Ft. Pierre was transferred from R&W Construction LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Karst Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $70,000.

On 02/16, title to Lot 3, Look Out Ridge Estates was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Jose & Argelia Garcia, Ft. Pierre, for $10,000.

On 02/18, title to Lot 4, Blk. A, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Billy Shrader, Ft. Pierre, for $20,000.

On 02/23, title to the E28’ of Lot 28R, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Tobin Morris, Ft. Pierre, to Madison Sheahan, Ft. Pierre, for $310,000.

On 02/23, title to Lots C-14 & C-17, Blk. C, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from Louis & Desirae Van Roekel, Deadwood, to Michael & Barbara Massoud, Sauquoit, NY, for $45,000.

On 02/26, title to Lots 21 & 22, Blk. 118, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Shawn Stewart, Ft. Pierre, to Austin Goss, Ft. Pierre, for $180,000.

