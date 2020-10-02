On 7/01, title to NW4SW4, S2SW4,S2NE4SW4, S2N2NE4SW4, NW4NW4NW4NE4SW4, S2N2NW4NE4SW4, S2SW4NW4NW4SE4, SW4NW4SE4, S2NW4SE4NW4SE4, NW4SE4SE4NW4SE4, S2SE4SE4NW4SE4, SW4SE4NW4SE4, & SW4SE4 all in Sec. 34-5-27 BHM was transferred from Prince & Sons, Inc., Fort Pierre, to Dennis & Karla Maier, Hosmer, for $157,500.

On 7/02, title to Lot 4-A of Lot 4, Hinesh’s First Addition was transferred from Jacquelyn Eldridge, Pierre, to Kolt & Kelsie Hughes, Fort Pierre, for $205,000.

On 7/09, title to the N82.5’ of Lots 149-153, Blk 60, Fort Pierre was transferred from James & Christine Olson, Fort Pierre, to Roderick McRae, Fort Pierre, for $206,000.

On 7/09, title to Lots 13-15, Blk 32, Fort Pierre was transferred from Scotty & Jeri Stroup, Liberty Hill, TX, to KELSO, LLC, Pierre, for $50,000.

On 7/16, title to Lots 10-18, Blk 11, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Tom & Margaret Maher, Pierre, to Chad & Randi Olson, Fort Pierre, for $62,000.

On 7/17, title to Lot 94, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Michael Peterson, Fort Pierre, to John & Dianne Noyes, Fort Pierre, for $250,000.

On 7/20, title to Lots 11-12, Blk 2, Chantier Heights Subdivision was transferred from Brian & Pamela Dressing, Lakeview, AR, to Ryan & Whitney Brunner, Pierre, for $35,000.

On 7/28, title to Lot 7R, a replat of Lots 5-10, Blk 91, Fort Pierre was transferred from Hollena Hostler-Frederick & Calvin Frederick, Fort Pierre, to Brandon & Misty Hoftiezer, Fort Pierre, for $12,000.

On 7/29, title to SE4 Sec. 31, all of Sec. 32, & S2 Sec. 33; all in T3N-R26E BHM was transferred from the Gail V. Miller Trust to Carl Mathews, Midland, for $1,064,029.40.

On 7/31, title to the westerly 28’ of Lot 21, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from David & Carol Richardson, Pierre, to Christopher & Cathy Qualm, Fort Pierre, for $307,500.

