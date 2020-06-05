On 5/01, title to the E250’ of Outlot T-4 of Thomas Subdivision, Thomas Acres, Blk 6, Fort Pierre was transferred from Korner Groceries, Inc., Pierre, to US Beef Producers, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $350,000.

On 5/13, title to the S2 of Lot 38R, Frontier Subdivision was transferred from Omar Munoz & Christie Brown Munoz, Sioux Falls, to Brandon & Abbey Campea, Fort Pierre, for $730,000.

On 5/19, title to SE4 Sec.15-5-28 was transferred from Eric Nordstrom & Northstream Investments, Inc., Fort Pierre, to Eric Eischens, Fort Pierre, for $220,000.

On 5/19, title to Lots 16-18 & W15’ Lot 19, Blk 46, Fort Pierre was transferred from Shane Dukat & Ann Johnson, Fort Pierre, to James Uecker, Pierre, for $250,000.

On 5/27, title to Lot 14, Dakota Addition was transferred from Kurt Kreitlow & Reid Widvey to Clay Kartak, Fort Pierre, for $290,000.

On 5/27, title to Lot 1 of the replat of Blk 23, Fort Pierre was transferred from Morgan & Justin Nieman, Pierre, to Rebecca & Change Whidby, Fort Pierre, for $165,000.

On 5/28, title to a 3.83% interest of his 14.83% interest in Sec. 3; Sec. 4; Sec. 9; NE4, NW4, SW4, W2SE4, E2SE4 Sec.10; NE4, NW4, SE4 Sec. 15; NE4, NW4 Sec. 16; all in T17N-R26E, BHM was transferred from Patrick Rose, Pierre, to William Rose, Fort Pierre, for $118,730.

On 5/28, title to an undivided 4% interest in Sec. 3; Sec.4; Sec. 9; NE4, NW4, SW4, W2SE4, E2SE4 Sec. 10; NE4, NW4, SE4 Sec. 15; NE4, NW4 Sec. 16; all in T7N-R26E, BHM was transferred from Patrick Rose, Pierre, to Robert & Margaret Rose, Hayes, for $125,200.

