On 11/02, title to Blk 7, Lots 10-12 inclusive, E2 of Lot 13, Vintage Square Estates, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Todd Douglas, Pierre to Tanner Kost, Pierre, for $48,901.48.
On 11/02, title to Lot 28, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from River Bluff Custom Homes, LLC, Ft. Pierre to Thomas and Kandace Orth, Council Bluffs, Iowa for $325,000.
On 11/09, title to Blk 8, Lot 2, Vintage Square Estates, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Vintage Square Estates, LLC, Ft. Pierre, to R & W Construction, LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $85,000.
On 11/09, title to Blk 7, Lot 9R, a replat of W2 of Lot 6 and all of Lots 7, 8, and 9, Ft. Pierre was transferred from R & W Construction, LLC, Ft. Pierre, to Barry and Kathy Heiss, Ft. Pierre, for $305,000.
On 11/13, title to Lot 71, Marion Garden Subdivision, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Diann Schilling, Ft. Pierre, to Justin and Katie Sieverding, Ft. Pierre, for $375,000.
On 11/16, title to Lot 6R1, Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre and Lot 45, Marion’s Acres Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Merlin and Nicole Schwinler, Ft. Pierre, to Nick and Kristi Moreland, Ft. Pierre, for $630,000.
On 11/16, title to the N30.8’ of Lot L and all of Lot M, Mary Knoll Subdivision was transferred from Bankwest, Inc., Pierre, to James and Courtney Tedder, Webster, for $255,290.
On 11/19, title to Lot 7, Compton’s Cove Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Cannon River Investments, LLC, River Falls, Wis., to Pamela and Clayton Roberts, Pierre, for $120,000.
On 11/25, title to Lots 36 & 37, Blk. 60, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Jasmine Loos, Ft. Pierre, to Kevin Geuther, Ft. Pierre, for $80,000.
On 11/25, title to Lots 1 & 2, Less the E10’, Bad River Addition, Ft. Pierre was transferred from Ryan Royer, Summerset, to Kim and Jaqueline Ulmer, Aberdeen, for $166,500.
