On 9/01, title to the E40’ of Lots 14-15, Blk 47, Fort Pierre was transferred from Lori Redden, Fort Pierre, to Bill Abernathy and Marities Schmidt, Pierre, for $49,000.

On 9/04, title to Lot 3, Chantier Creek Place Addition was transferred from Fred’s at Chantier Creek, LLC, Fort Pierre, to Chantier Creek Resort, LLC, Presho, for $110,000.

On 9/04, title to NE4 Sec. 28-4-25, BHM was transferred from Gaylord and Wilma Saucerman, Midland, to Robert and Kathy Coverdale, Midland, for $126,400.

On 9/09, title to Lot 11R, Deis’ First Addition was transferred from Ralph and Lucille Marquardt, Yankton, to Branch and Lynette Wolf, Fort Pierre, for $331,000.

On 9/09, title to Lot 22, Blk 13, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Margaret M. Duffy, Rapid City, to Michael Hofmeister, Pierre, for $60,000.

On 9/11, title to SE4 Sec. 27-6-27, BHM was transferred from the Estate of Margaret M. Duffy, Rapid City, to Danny and Lisa Forest, Melisa Forest, Dustin Garber, and Andrew Forest, Pierre, for $104,000.

On 9/14, title to Lots 1-26, Blk 9, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Margaret M. Duffy, Rapid City, to Bruce and Brenda Lounsberry, Fort Pierre, for $21,000.

On 9/16, title to Lots 9-23, Blk 6, Fort Pierre was transferred from Raymond and Abbie Rathbun, Fort Pierre, to Carl and Lorri Rathbun, Fort Pierre, for $50,000.

On 9/16, title to Lots 8-12, & S125’ Lot 26, Blk 7, Thomas Acres, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Margaret M. Duffy, Rapid City, to Brass Tac Properties, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $130,000.

On 9/16, title to Lot 1, Blk 1, Chateau Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Ramona Olson, a/k/a Darlene Olson, Pierre, to Kelly Nord, Fort Pierre, for $172,000.

On 9/26, title to Lot 121, Marion’s Garden Subdivision was transferred from Colton and Kristen Carter, Fort Pierre, to Michael Wenk, Fort Pierre, for $325,000.

On 9/29, title to parts of the N2 Sec.20-5-28 and parts of the N2 Sec. 21-5-28, BHM was transferred from Northstream Investments, Inc., Fort Pierre, to CAM Rentals, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $691,254.75.

On 9/29, title to Lots 15-17, Blk 12, Fort Pierre was transferred from Linda Denke, Philip, to Teton River South, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $103,000.

On 9/29, title to Lot C-7, Blk C, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from Louis and Desirae Van Roekel, Deadwood, to John Lewis, Canistota, for $22,000.

On 9/29, title to Lot 20, Blk 3, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Brandon and Abbey Campea, Fort Pierre, to Tyson and Lindsey Heiss, Fort Pierre, for $385,000.

