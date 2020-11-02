On 9/01, title to the E40’ of Lots 14-15, Blk 47, Fort Pierre was transferred from Lori Redden, Fort Pierre, to Bill Abernathy and Marities Schmidt, Pierre, for $49,000.
On 9/04, title to Lot 3, Chantier Creek Place Addition was transferred from Fred’s at Chantier Creek, LLC, Fort Pierre, to Chantier Creek Resort, LLC, Presho, for $110,000.
On 9/04, title to NE4 Sec. 28-4-25, BHM was transferred from Gaylord and Wilma Saucerman, Midland, to Robert and Kathy Coverdale, Midland, for $126,400.
On 9/09, title to Lot 11R, Deis’ First Addition was transferred from Ralph and Lucille Marquardt, Yankton, to Branch and Lynette Wolf, Fort Pierre, for $331,000.
On 9/09, title to Lot 22, Blk 13, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Margaret M. Duffy, Rapid City, to Michael Hofmeister, Pierre, for $60,000.
On 9/11, title to SE4 Sec. 27-6-27, BHM was transferred from the Estate of Margaret M. Duffy, Rapid City, to Danny and Lisa Forest, Melisa Forest, Dustin Garber, and Andrew Forest, Pierre, for $104,000.
On 9/14, title to Lots 1-26, Blk 9, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Margaret M. Duffy, Rapid City, to Bruce and Brenda Lounsberry, Fort Pierre, for $21,000.
On 9/16, title to Lots 9-23, Blk 6, Fort Pierre was transferred from Raymond and Abbie Rathbun, Fort Pierre, to Carl and Lorri Rathbun, Fort Pierre, for $50,000.
On 9/16, title to Lots 8-12, & S125’ Lot 26, Blk 7, Thomas Acres, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Margaret M. Duffy, Rapid City, to Brass Tac Properties, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $130,000.
On 9/16, title to Lot 1, Blk 1, Chateau Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Ramona Olson, a/k/a Darlene Olson, Pierre, to Kelly Nord, Fort Pierre, for $172,000.
On 9/26, title to Lot 121, Marion’s Garden Subdivision was transferred from Colton and Kristen Carter, Fort Pierre, to Michael Wenk, Fort Pierre, for $325,000.
On 9/29, title to parts of the N2 Sec.20-5-28 and parts of the N2 Sec. 21-5-28, BHM was transferred from Northstream Investments, Inc., Fort Pierre, to CAM Rentals, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $691,254.75.
On 9/29, title to Lots 15-17, Blk 12, Fort Pierre was transferred from Linda Denke, Philip, to Teton River South, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $103,000.
On 9/29, title to Lot C-7, Blk C, Buffalo Ridge Estates was transferred from Louis and Desirae Van Roekel, Deadwood, to John Lewis, Canistota, for $22,000.
On 9/29, title to Lot 20, Blk 3, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Brandon and Abbey Campea, Fort Pierre, to Tyson and Lindsey Heiss, Fort Pierre, for $385,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.