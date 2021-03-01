South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has released its list of sobriety checkpoints set for March.
There are 21 checkpoints planned in 19 different counties. Stanley County is included in this list.
The checkpoints are funded by the S.D. Office of Highway Safety, and conducted by the S.D. Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
