A financial aid informational presentation for Stanley County School District students and parents/guardians is set for September 22 at 7 p.m.
This year’s financial aid night is being done via Zoom.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the application that most higher education institutions use to determine a student’s financial need, which determines a student’s eligibility for student loans, grants, and many internal scholarships.
This session will cover how to apply for the FAFSA. It will also give information on many other financial issues related to higher education.
To participate, email larae.natvig@k12.sd.us, and specify the email address to which an invitation should be sent.
