Stanley County Schools officials conducted their annual spelling bee in the elementary and middle schools at the end of January. The winner of the elementary bee was Alexa Fernandez, a fifth grader, who won by spelling the word ‘binary’. Tying for second place were Emerson Forest and Violet Jacobs, both also in fifth grade. Fifth-grade contestants pictured left to right are Violet Jacobs, Alexa Fernandez, and Emerson Forest.
The winner of the middle school bee was sixth grader Eddie Duffy, who won with the word "discord." Before winning the bee, Duffy went six rounds with Kaden Montana, an eighth grader. The third-place winner in the middle school bee was sixth-grader Witt Myers. Middle school contestants pictured left to right are Kaden Montana, Witt Myers, and Eddie Duffy.
According to Mona Smith, librarian, all six finalists competed in the online regional spelling bee the first week of February in order to qualify to compete at the state spelling bee in early March, which will be in Vermillion or online. Duffy qualified for the state competition.
