Stanley County School's Student Council earns state award

Stanley County School’s Student Council has earned the “Outstanding Student Council” award for the second year in a row.
Councils need to participate in projects designed to improve students’ overall attitudes towards school. Stanley County School District had two qualifying projects.
“This award is not an easy one to earn, as evidenced by the following criteria,” said Mona Smith, Stanley County School library.
Educational projects: SCSD had two qualifying projects.
Leadership projects: SCSD has four students on the regional student council board.
Fund-Raising projects: SCSD has three fund-raising projects — “Dueling Pianos,” “Nite on the Town,” and a silent auction.
Community/School projects: SCSD had seven of these projects.
“This list is by no means comprehensive, it is a highlight of what these young men and women did to better their school and community,” said Smith.
The Stanley County student council members include: 6th grade — Tessa Rassmussen, Cheznie Heezen, Case Kolda; 7th grade — Brylee Kafka, Morgan Hoffman and Hayden Roggow; 8th grade — Cadence Hand, Kate Kramme and Mattie Duffy; 9th grade — Abby Wyly, Kori Endres and Slade Badger; 10th grade — Taylee Stroup and Daysen Titze; 11th grade — Trey Frost. Ella Hand is the Student Council president; Slater Tople is vice president; Tracy Nielson is reporter/treasurer; and Kaylie Rathbun is the historian.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association has sponsored the “Outstanding Student Council” project since 1989. It provides this incentive program as a service to SDHSAA member schools and thereby increases the number of schools involved in the project each year.
The purpose of the “Outstanding Student Council” project is to give student councils the praise and recognition they deserve for a well-done job.
Those councils recognized as outstanding have well-rounded programs and are active on the local and state levels. They have done an exemplary job in their schools.
