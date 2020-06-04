Over $2,352,700 in grant funding will be used by 12 law enforcement agencies in South Dakota, according to United States Attorney Ron Parsons.
This money - through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP) - will pay for 19 new law enforcement officers in South Dakota.
The Stanley County Sheriff's Office will get $125,000.
“The grant will be for an officer, another deputy,” said Brad Rathbun, Stanley County Sheriff whose office is based out of Fort Pierre. “We have to guarantee the position for four years. We are trying to add a permanent employee.”
The department currently has Rathburn, four deputies, and one office staff.
“We are going to be putting out an advertisement real soon. My guess - with the advertisement, interviewings, offer and acceptance, and notice to the new person’s current employer - it will take at least a couple of months,” said Rathburn. “We don’t know all the details in the grant yet. The federal government’s year-end is different than ours. Learning the details will tell us more about the timing.”
