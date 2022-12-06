Tina England placed the star on the tree before directing the middle school band. She is the middle school and high school instrumental and vocal instructor, going into her 14th year at the helm of the event.
Spotlighting its students’ instrumental and vocal talents, the Stanley County Christmas Concert took place Monday to the delight of parents and students alike.
The presentation began with Tina England directing the middle school band. She is the middle school and high school instrumental and vocal instructor, going into her 14th year at the helm. The musicians performed a medley of Christmas standards. Some of the children started in early October. But with one of the choir pieces that was a bit more challenging, England had some start in early September.
The choir consisted of 47 members, ranging from sixth grade to high school seniors, so there were a lot of moving pieces.
“That’s our biggest challenge to get everyone rowing on the same boat,” England said.
While England was placing the star on the tree, concertgoers began filing in. The Smedley household was out in full force to support Maddison as she was getting ready to sing in the choir portion. Before the show, Maddison hopes that everyone can hear them and the show goes off without a hitch.
“I’m mostly in the choir for the trips but also the fun,” Madi said.
Her mother, Bev, added that this marked her daughter’s first year.
“I hope she keeps going her whole middle school and high school career, if she so chooses,” she said.
Senior Abby Wyly on baritone was excited to perform that evening, being the last one of her high school career. She has been in the band since fifth grade and was looking forward to playing.
“I also have to read ‘‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ that makes me nervous but exciting at the same time,” Wyly said.
Ashlee Rathbun is proud of her daughter, Raedenn, continuing in the family tradition.
“Moreso on my end, it’s the band. I played band when I was in high school,” she said.
Ashlee played clarinet, bass clarinet and bass guitar, something she feels she didn’t overtly push on Raedenn.
“She took it up on her own actually. So when she expressed interest in it I was excited about it.”
When Raedenn went to her first choir contest, she ended up singing the same contest song Ashlee did when she was her daughter’s age.
“I’m very proud of her,” she said. “It’s been something she’s done since elementary, so since she could be in it, so it’s neat to see that connection with her.”
Raedenn, one of the percussionists in the band, was looking forward to following in her mother’s footsteps. Raedenn has been performing since fifth grade and is now a junior in high school.
“It’s hard work, but it’s a good reward for that hard work,” Raedenn said. “I also give them advice along the lines of what techniques they can use. It all depends on what they ask me about.”
While Ashlee didn’t push her to join, Raedenn said she wanted to because of her parents. Her father had played drums in a band when he was younger, so she started gravitating more towards that.
Those in the area have one more chance to see a Christmas performance by the school district. The Stanley County elementary school’s performance will take place on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Parkview Gym.
