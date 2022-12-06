Spotlighting its students’ instrumental and vocal talents, the Stanley County Christmas Concert took place Monday to the delight of parents and students alike.

The presentation began with Tina England directing the middle school band. She is the middle school and high school instrumental and vocal instructor, going into her 14th year at the helm. The musicians performed a medley of Christmas standards. Some of the children started in early October. But with one of the choir pieces that was a bit more challenging, England had some start in early September.

