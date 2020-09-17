State Historical Society creates listing of statues in South Dakota

The Citadel sits in front of the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. It is one of the statues listed by the South Dakota State Historical Society.

The South Dakota State Historical Society recently prepared a list of statues in the state. According to Ted Spencer, director of the society’s office of historic preservation, no authoritative, comprehensive list of outdoor art or statues existed. 

“We worked with a variety of sources, including multiple existing lists and websites to compile the list,” said Spencer. “When we got done, we identified over 170 statues in the state.” 

The new list is available online on the historic preservation homepage at history.sd.gov/preservation. The list primarily features permanent public statues of people or figures largely of human form. The list typically does not include privately held statues, or sculptures located in cemeteries, churches, or building interiors. 

“The idea of the list grew out of concern that controversial statues, such as those of Confederate leaders, may exist in the state, but we didn’t find any,” said Jay Vogt, director of the South Dakota State Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Officer. “Of course, our most famous sculpture is Mount Rushmore National Memorial, but the list contains all the presidential statues in Rapid City, the Trail of Governors in Pierre, and veterans memorials and other figures throughout the state. Most of the statues represent the patriotic nature of South Dakotans.” 

The State Historical Society, headquartered at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre collects, preserves, interprets, and promotes the history of the state of South Dakota and its people.

