Newspapers from Eureka, Wood and Tabor have been digitized and made available by the South Dakota State Historical Society, under its historical newspaper collections on Chronicling America.
This new batch of content includes the Die Eureka Post (4/1904 - 2/1906); the Mellette County Pioneer (10/1918 - 3/1924); the Bon Homme County Independent (4/1907 - 10/1909); and the Tabor Independent (8/1916 - 7/1919). The Die Eureka Post is in German and the Bon Homme County Independent and The Tabor Independent include content in Czech. More issues of these newspapers will be added as the project continues.
According to Jeff Mammenga in a State Historical Society release, the new batch joins 58 other newspaper titles from across South Dakota that were digitized and made available during previous grants. These newspapers can be viewed online by visiting the Chronicling America website: https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/newspapers/south%20dakota/
The State Historical Society-Archives was awarded a third round of grant funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities to continue digitizing historical newspapers. The project is part of Chronicling America, a Library of Congress initiative to develop an online database of select historical newspapers from around the United States. As part of the grant, the State Historical Society-Archives will digitize approximately 100 rolls of microfilmed newspapers pre-dating 1924 over two years.
State Archives hours at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday-Friday. Visitation is by appointment only during the pandemic.
