State Historical Society requests women’s suffrage movement items

The Her Vote, Her Voice campaign of the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation is busy with a funding initiative that brings awareness to historical and modern-day women’s history. One of the campaign activities is the collection and preservation of suffrage artifacts.
The South Dakota State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, is seeking archival records and artifacts documenting the women’s suffrage movement in South Dakota. The women’s suffrage movement was a decades-long fight to win the right to vote for women in the United States. The fight for suffrage is represented in numerous ways through different types of historical materials.
Examples of suffrage materials include, but are not limited to, banners, signs/posters, sashes, ribbons, recordings of suffrage songs, books/booklets/pamphlets, letters (correspondence), photographs, photo albums, scrapbooks, or other documents.
Individuals or groups wanting to donate archival or museum materials relating to women’s suffrage should contact archives and museum representatives Matthew T. Reitzel (archives) at 605-773-3615 or Matthew.Reitzel@state.sd.us or Katy Schmidt (museum) at 605-773-6013 or Katy.Schmidt@state.sd.us. Reitzel and Schmidt will coordinate all donations of materials to the State Historical Society. Because of COVID-19, employees are working remotely. Please leave a message and expect a delay in responses.
“The women’s suffrage movement played a pivotal role in the history of our nation and state,” said Jay Vogt, director of the State Historical Society. “Being able to add records and objects from this important period in history would be a welcome addition to the archives and museum collections at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
“Archival collections and objects can help explain historic events that define women’s suffrage, which is why the delegation of the Her Vote. Her Voice. campaign felt it was imperative that these efforts are financially supported by the men and women of South Dakota,” Vogt said.
The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the State Historical Society. In addition to donations of women’s suffrage artifacts, the society is collecting contributions that will be used to properly process, preserve, and store the items collected. For more information on how to donate, go to https://www.hervotehervoice.org or call 605-773-6003.
Her Vote. Her Voice. is a grassroots movement of the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation and the office of Governor Kristi Noem. 16 delegates are appointed to organize a communications center for the collection and dissemination of information about South Dakota events, plans, and resources for the centennial celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Funds raised by the campaign will support women’s history preservation through projects defined by the South Dakota State Historical Society and Historical Society Foundation.
