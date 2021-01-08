On Jan. 26, South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC), an affiliate of South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), will conduct its annual statewide Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count.
The count is a source of annual data, providing characteristics of people who are experiencing homelessness. The data is used to measure homelessness on local, state, and national levels. It helps policy makers and communities measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, increases public awareness of homelessness, and enhances system planning and responses.
SDHHC divides the state into six count areas. If you would like to be involved, contact the individuals in your area for more information on training and organization plans for communities.
The contact for Beadle, Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Walworth counties is Becky Hubsch, GROW South Dakota, (605) 626-2565 or becky@growsd.org.
In 2001, the SDHHC was created to help unify services to the homeless. Throughout the years, this group has been able to identify gaps and create programs and services that make it easier for people to make it on their own. Since its initiation, the Consortium has received federal funding totaling over $23 million to provide development, operations and supportive services to a variety of homeless programs across the state.
