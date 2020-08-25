To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s constitutional right to vote, buildings and landmarks across the U.S. will light up in purple and gold on Wednesday, Aug. 26, as part of the nationwide Forward Into Light Campaign, named in honor of the historic suffrage slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.”
Join the delegation, volunteers, and sponsors of Her Vote. Her Voice. as people celebrate this milestone of American history. Falls Park and the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls, the Corn Palace in Mitchell, Main Street Square in Rapid City and other buildings, landmarks, and homes across South Dakota will be lit in suffrage colors, purple and gold, on August 26.
The White House, Niagara Falls, One World Trade Center, the Kennedy Center, and hundreds of institutions nationwide will participate in this moment.
A statewide broadcast featuring the South Dakota landmark lightings and a commemorative toast is set for 10:20 p.m. CDT/9:20 p.m. MDT on Aug. 26 on KOTA and KEVN, Rapid City and KDLT and KSFY, Sioux Falls.
“It’s the perfect time to celebrate the suffragists in our state and our right to vote, so we are putting out a call to take a moment to be a part of our statewide virtual toast during the ‘Forward Into Light’ broadcast,” said Tracy Saathoff, co-chair of the delegation for Her Vote. Her Voice.
Individuals, organizations, and companies that schedule a virtual toast or participate in “Foward Into the Light” can join the national and statewide efforts by partnering with Her Vote. Her Voice. and posting to social media with the #hervotehervoice and #forwardintolight hashtags.
“The suffragists’ voices were heard during rallies, local marches, and parades; our individual voices can join together through social media,” said Catherine Forsch, CEO of the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising partner of the South Dakota State Historical Society. “Additionally, we can make sure women’s history isn’t lost by the meaningful preservation of women’s stories and artifacts and by participating in the Her Vote. Her Voice. campaign.”
Details about events planned to commemorate the centennial anniversary of women’s right to vote are available at HerVoteHerVoice.org/foward-into-light or call Forsch at 605-773-6003 for more information.
The Her Vote. Her Voice. delegation was appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to celebrate, commemorate and educate the public about the work of early suffragists and women’s contributions to the history of South Dakota. It is a project of the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.
Her Vote. Her Voice. is a grassroots movement of the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation. Governor Noem appointed a group of 16 delegates to organize a communications center for the collection and dissemination of information about South Dakota events, plans, and resources for the centennial celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Funds raised by the Her Vote. Her Voice. campaign will support women’s history preservation through projects defined by the South Dakota State Historical Society and Historical Society Foundation.
