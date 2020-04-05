Steamboat Trail closed for rehabilitation

A portion of Steamboat Trail in Pierre will be closed as of Monday morning.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth, a stretch of the walking trail measuring more than 1,500 feet from Poplar Avenue and Central Avenue is being rebuilt. The current 8-foot asphalt path is to be replaced with a 10-foot concrete path.
Three rest areas will also be added along this stretch. Each rest area will include a park bench and an exercise bench for either doing sit-ups, pull-ups or tricep dips.
The project is partially funded by Recreational Trails Grants provided by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. The grant covers 80% of the projects, while the city pays for the remainder.
Work is expected to be complete this summer.
The city maintains about 8 miles of trails that tie into both Fort Pierre and the state’s trail system. This connects Pierre’s trails to the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area, Farm Island, and the Capital campus.
